Operation Stovewood: Man found guilty of raping young girls in Rotherham

A man has been found guilty of grooming and raping two young girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s.

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Obaidullah Omari, 46, from Sheffield, targeted the two, who were aged between 13 and 14 at the time of their abuse.

The offences, which occurred between 2003 and 2004, were investigated by officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood, which is looking into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Omari, in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them.

The jury found that Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two different locations – his house in Eastwood, and in his car.

They also found him guilty of raping the second girl on one occasion.

Both victims came forward to Operation Stovewood more than 20 years after the abuse took place, providing their accounts to officers who then went on to arrest Omari in 2019.

Following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Omari was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He will be sentenced today, 4 September.

NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings yesterday said:

“I pay tribute to the bravery of these two women – what they have been through is unimaginable, yet they were still able to tell us their stories and give evidence. Without that we would not have been able to get these convictions. “Working with partners across Rotherham and South Yorkshire, Operation Stovewood continues to support victims and pursue perpetrators.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 48 people – including Omari – have been convicted.