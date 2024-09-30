Operation Stovewood: Man guilty of raping and wounding “infatuated” young girl

A man who subjected a vulnerable young girl to years of sustained sexual abuse 17 years ago has been convicted, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

David Fish, 46, of Kilnhurst in Rotherham, raped, wounded and forced the girl to take part in sexually explicit videos over the course of two years, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Fish began grooming the girl in 2007, when she was around 15 years old and in care.

After approaching the girl and her friends at a local park, Fish, who was in his 20s, exchanged numbers with her.

The court heard how the young girl was infatuated with the much-older Fish, who often plied her with drugs and alcohol, going on to exploit her trust in him by coercing her into sex.

The victim recalled on one occasion waking up to find Fish raping her.

She told NCA investigators how Fish would turn violent and on one occasion – when he believed she had been flirting with someone else – he smashed a mug against her head with such force that she required stitches for the resulting injury.

Officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – launched an investigation in 2018, after reviewing a report the victim had made to police.

The victim, by then in her 20s, agreed to talk to NCA officers. After investigators listened to the woman’s account, they identified corroborating evidence and arrested Fish in 2020.

The officers seized Fish’s computer and digital forensic specialists subsequently trawled through a huge quantity of files saved on it. They recovered graphic sexual images of the victim as a child, which Fish had taken and kept.

This evidence supported the victim’s testimony that Fish had filmed sexual videos of her – allegations which he had fervently denied.

Fish was charged on 23 August 2023 with seven offences.

He pleaded guilty to two sexual offences and was recently [26 September] found guilty of two further sexual offences, including rape, and a count of unlawful wounding. He was found not guilty of two counts of rape.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb recently said:

“National Crime Agency officers identified evidence which corroborated the victim’s account of Fish’s brutal and degrading crimes against her. “When faced with the proof of his offending, Fish denied most of the charges and instead sought to paint a picture that he had a consensual relationship with the child. Our compelling evidence, however, left the jury in no doubt that Fish was guilty of years of terrible sexual abuse against a vulnerable young girl. “The victim has shown a huge amount of courage in reporting Fish. I hope she finds some peace in knowing that her actions have ensured he faced justice. “I urge anyone who was a victim of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago, to report it to police. There are specially trained officers waiting to help you.”

Adults can report sexual abuse suffered as a child by calling police on 101, or reporting it in person at a police station.

Jeanette Smith, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, recently said:

“The cruel campaign of abuse and violence the victim suffered at the hands of David Fish is appalling. “Fish used gifts, drugs and alcohol to groom, coerce and manipulate a child into entering a relationship with him, all for his own sexual gratification. “The way he used threats and violence to then control the victim and enforce his demands for sex was completely despicable. “This kind of abuse can cause lifelong physical and emotional trauma, and I would like to thank the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward and talking to the police about what happened to her. I hope she can find some comfort in knowing that this offender has now been brought to justice. “The CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for victims of abuse and will always seek to hold violent offenders to account for their crimes. I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and domestic violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. It is never too late to seek justice.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 38 people – including Fish - have been convicted. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.