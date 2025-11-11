National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for raping girl
A man who raped a girl in Rotherham around 25 years ago has been jailed today [11 November] at Sheffield Crown Court.
Sageer Hussain, 40, who is already serving a 19-year-jail sentence for raping a girl, was sentenced to a further three years in prison for raping a second girl, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Hussain and the girl were both aged about 14 at the time.
The girl used to see Hussain around Rotherham town centre. On an occasion between 2000 and 2002, Hussain led the girl down an alleyway, where he told her he would not let her back out unless she had sex with him. She refused but he raped her.
Officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham, which commenced in 2014 – contacted the victim after identifying she may have been sexually abused as a child.
The woman told officers what Hussain had done to her, and the officers conducted follow up in enquiries in which they identified supporting evidence.
Operation Stovewood investigators subsequently arrested Hussain, then charged him in February 2024. Hussain was already in prison at the time, serving a 19-year sentence for rape and other sexual offences identified in a separate South Yorkshire Police investigation.
Hussain was found guilty on 23 July 2025, following a trial in which two co-defendants were also convicted of raping a different girl.
The sentence Hussain received today will run consecutive to his current sentence.
NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said:
“The victim has shown enormous strength and fortitude in reporting what Sageer Hussain did to her.
“The woman bravely told officers about Hussain’s horrific crime against her, and that significantly helped our investigation. Officers subsequently identified corroborating evidence that enabled us to secure justice for the woman. Hussain, who is already serving time for raping another girl, will now remain in prison for longer.
“Reporting child sexual abuse can feel daunting but there are specially trained officers who are waiting to help victims and seek justice for them if they feel ready. I encourage victims to contact police, no matter how long ago sexual abuse occurred.”
Anyone who has experienced child sexual abuse can also find details of local support services at www.whenyouareready.co.uk
The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 49 people – including Hussain – have been convicted. To date, those convicted have received custodial sentences totalling more than 1,500 years.
Hussain’s co-defendants, Kessur Ajaib, 44, and Mohammed Makhmood, 43 – both of Rotherham – were aged between 18 and 20 when they raped another 14-year-old girl over a period of more than two years, starting in 1999.
They are due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 November.
Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said:
"These men deliberately exploited the victims’ youth and vulnerability to manipulate and control them. They sexually abused the victims, who were children, in the most horrendous way.
“The treatment these young girls endured was appalling—they were attacked in isolated locations and subjected to humiliation and verbal abuse.
"I want to thank both women for their courage in coming forward and staying engaged with the investigation and prosecution. Their evidence was vital in building our case and securing justice after all these years.
"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we pursue justice on their behalf."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-man-jailed-for-raping-girl
