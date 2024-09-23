Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed of abusing children in Rotherham
A man was imprisoned on 20 September 2024 for child sexual abuse of two young girls in Rotherham in the 2000s.
The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Neil King, 51, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
King was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after being found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of 17 charges including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child.
The victims were friends – both teenage girls who came into contact with King after social services placed one girl with his then on-off partner (now deceased).
King used his position of trust and influence to offer the girls gifts, money and sometimes alcohol and drugs and this led to them being sexually abused.
Samantha Thompson of the CPS said: “Neil King targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, grooming them for child sexual abuse, including rape and attempted rape.
“The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like King cannot be understated. This type of conduct has equally damaged the community confidence of Rotherham.
“We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.
“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”
The National Crime Agency’s Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “Sixteen years ago Neil King subjected two young girls to horrendous sexual abuse. Today he is in prison because of the brave testimonies of the victims and the determination of National Crime Agency officers to seek justice.
“This case demonstrates that it’s never too late to report sexual offences, so I urge anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports will be handled by specially-trained officers.”
Non-recent child sexual abuse can be reported to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station.
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
Notes to editors
- Samantha Thompson is Specialist Prosecutor the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Neil King (DOB: 05/11/1972) has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after being found guilty of 17 counts of child sexual abuse including rape and attempted rape at Sheffield Crown Court
- A complainant has the right to anonymity under section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/operation-stovewood-man-jailed-abusing-children-rotherham
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Ex-employee jailed after defrauding National Trust out of more than £1 million23/09/2024 16:20:00
A former National Trust employee who defrauded the organisation out of more than £1million was recently (20 September 2024) jailed, after he appeared in Bristol Crown Court with his sons who laundered the proceeds of the fraud.
Extreme right-wing teenager sentenced for terrorism and assault offences20/09/2024 15:10:00
A self-confessed ‘racist and fascist’ teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism and assault offences has been sentenced to ten years and four months at Winchester Crown Court yesterday.
First riot charge following disorder outside Holiday Inn18/09/2024 12:20:00
A Staffordshire man has become the first person in the West Midlands region to be convicted of riot following the disorder at the Holiday Inn, Tamworth in August this year.
New investment for Border Security Command18/09/2024 10:10:10
Up to £75million in new investment for the Border Security Command paves way for an autumn immigration crime crackdown.
Kyle Clifford: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in Bushey triple murder case17/09/2024 15:10:00
Kyle Clifford: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in Bushey triple murder case.
Ex-Broadcaster sentenced for possessing indecent images of children17/09/2024 09:20:10
FORMER BBC news presenter Huw Edwards was yesterday (Monday 16 September 2024) sentenced for possessing indecent images of children.
Operation Stovewood: Seven men jailed for a total of 106 years for sexually abusing two young girls in Rotherham16/09/2024 15:25:00
Seven men have been jailed for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s.
Covid denier who called for violence is found guilty of terrorism offences16/09/2024 13:10:00
A man who encouraged violence and acts of terrorism on messaging app Telegram was recently (13 September 2024) found guilty.