Operation Stovewood: Man jailed of abusing children in Rotherham

A man was imprisoned on 20 September 2024 for child sexual abuse of two young girls in Rotherham in the 2000s.

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Neil King, 51, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

King was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after being found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of 17 charges including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The victims were friends – both teenage girls who came into contact with King after social services placed one girl with his then on-off partner (now deceased).

King used his position of trust and influence to offer the girls gifts, money and sometimes alcohol and drugs and this led to them being sexually abused.

Samantha Thompson of the CPS said: “Neil King targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, grooming them for child sexual abuse, including rape and attempted rape.

“The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like King cannot be understated. This type of conduct has equally damaged the community confidence of Rotherham.

“We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”

The National Crime Agency’s Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “Sixteen years ago Neil King subjected two young girls to horrendous sexual abuse. Today he is in prison because of the brave testimonies of the victims and the determination of National Crime Agency officers to seek justice.

“This case demonstrates that it’s never too late to report sexual offences, so I urge anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports will be handled by specially-trained officers.”

Non-recent child sexual abuse can be reported to police by calling 101, or in person at a police station.

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.