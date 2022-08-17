National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood officers make arrest over alleged abuse of 14-year-old girl
A 44-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested by officers from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
The man was detained at his home address this morning (17 August) and is now being questioned on suspicion of rape and indecent assault.
The investigation relates to the alleged abuse of a girl who was just 14 at the time, and is said to have taken place over a four-year period from 1999.
NCA senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said:
“Operation Stovewood remains a unique and complex investigation, but we continue to seek to bring offenders to justice and focus on supporting the victims.
“I would re-iterate our appeal that if you believe that you were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 or have information that might assist our investigations, please speak to us. Working with our partners we will do all we can to support you, and all information will be treated in confidence.”
Officers on Operation Stovewood can be contacted by email at OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or via the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-officers-make-arrest-over-alleged-abuse-of-14-year-old-girl
