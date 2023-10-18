National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man admits child rape offences
A National Crime Agency investigation has resulted in a man from Rotherham being convicted of raping and indecently assaulting a teenage girl.
Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 42, formerly of Godstone Road, was identified as part of the NCA’s Operation Stovewood, which is investigating child sex abuse offences committed in the town between 1997 and 2013.
At a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (17 October) he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two of indecent assault.
The offences took place between 2001 and 2003, and involved a victim who was as young as 13-years-old.
Akhtar will be sentenced at the same court on 18 December.
He remains in custody having been found guilty of offences including rape and indecent assault following a separate trial in 2018. He was subsequently given a 23 year jail term for those offences.
Operation Stovewood Senior Investigating Officer, Philip Marshall, said:
“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, who had the bravery to come forward and tell her story which was key to this conviction.
“While supporting victims like her remain our priority, we remain determined to do all we can to identify and bring offenders to justice, and to continue to work in partnership with all services in South Yorkshire.”
Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK. NCA officers are investigating allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
So far more than 200 people have been arrested and 24 convictions secured, with those convicted handed jail sentences totalling more than 250 years.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-rotherham-man-admits-child-rape-offences
