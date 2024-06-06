Operation Stovewood: Seven men guilty of sexually abusing two young girls in Rotherham

Seven men have been convicted for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s.

The CPS prosecuted Mohammed Amar, 42, Mohammed Siyab, 44, Yasser Ajaib, 39, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49, Abid Saddiq, 43, Tahir Yassin, 38, and Ramin Bari, 37, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency as part of Operation Stovewood.

Operation Stovewood is a major investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

The seven defendants were all found guilty yesterday (5 June 2024) following a trial in Sheffield Crown Court of child sex abuse offences which were committed between April 2003 and April 2008.

The two victims in this case were aged just 11 and 15 when the offending began and both spent time in the care system during the offending period.

They were abused by the defendants: with Amar, Ajaibe, Sadiq and Sayib abusing one victim, and Yassin and Bari abusing the other. Saddiq abused both girls.

The defendants regularly picked up the victims in their cars and gave them cigarettes, alcohol, cannabis and money. The girls would then be assaulted, forced to perform sexual acts or raped.

When presented with the large amount of evidence compiled by the prosecution, the jury found the defendants guilty.

The victims involved were able to give their best evidence for this case using special measures. This allowed one of the victims to have their cross-examination video-recorded before the full trial, away from the court room and the defendants.

Zoe Becker, Legal Manager for the CPS, said: “These seven men knew that these young girls could be exploited – they targeted the victims and, using drugs and alcohol, groomed them for sex.

“These defendants waged a campaign of violence against the two girls, who had to endure some of the most traumatic abuse on multiple occasions.

“We are grateful to the victims who came forward and gave evidence about the horrific abuse they suffered. This has been a complex and long investigation, and it is because of their fortitude that we have been able to bring these offenders to justice.

“This is the largest case prosecuted under Operation Stovewood this year. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “The evidence we heard from these victims was some of the most harrowing we have come across, and the offences involved some of the most serious yet investigated by officers working on Operation Stovewood.

“I pay tribute to the bravery of these two victims in coming forward and telling their stories. It was key to getting these convictions and I hope they feel that justice has finally been done.

“What happened to them was appalling. Their attackers were cruel, manipulative men, who thought it was fine to take advantage of vulnerable young girls and dehumanise their victims in the worst possible ways.

“We are determined to do all we can to support and seek justice for victims like them, and track down the perpetrators of abuse, no matter the passage of time.”

One of the defendants, Saddiq is already serving a 20-year prison sentence having been convicted in 2019 of sexual offences under a separate sub-operation investigated under Operation Stovewood.

