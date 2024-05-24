Operation Stovewood: Taxi driver found guilty of raping two girls 20 years ago

A taxi driver who raped two children in Rotherham two decades ago has been convicted, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Adam Ali, 43, used his car to drive vulnerable young girls to various locations where he assaulted them.

Ali, known as Razwan Razaq at the time of his offending, carried out his attacks between 2002 and 2004. Ali’s victims – now in their 30s – were scared to report what he did to them at the time, but they have bravely spoken out after NCA officers identified they were victims and contacted them.

One victim was 12 years old when she was introduced to Ali by a friend.Ali routinely drove the girl to his house in Bramley where he sexually abused her, including raping her multiple times.

Ali and his friends groomed a second victim, age 13, by plying her with drink and drugs over the course of several months.One night, under the pretence of being concerned for the girl’s welfare, Ali offered to drive her home. Far from keeping the girl safe, Ali raped her partway through the journey.

Officers from the NCA’s Operation Stovewood – the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK – contacted the women after identifying they may have been victims.Officers specially trained to support victims of sexual abuse listened to the women’s accounts and gathered corroborating evidence.

At the time, Ali was serving an 11-year prison sentence for rape of a girl and two counts of sexual activity with another girl, both in Rotherham, following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police.After Ali was released from prison in April 2023, officers were notified that he planned to travel to Pakistan. Concerned that Ali would not return to the UK, investigators worked at a pace to gather evidence required for charges to be authorised.

Officers subsequently arrested Ali on 18 May 2023 and charged him the following day, after which he was remanded in custody. He was recently [21/05/2024] found guilty of seven sexual offences at Sheffield Crown Court.

Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb, of the NCA, yesterday said:

“The victims showed immense courage in recounting Ali’s horrendous abuse. I cannot imagine how difficult it was for them to relive their experiences during the trial, yet they gave brave and eloquent accounts. ”This case highlights how the National Crime Agency ensures child abusers face justice, no matter how much time has passed since they committed their crimes.” Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Adam Ali purposefully targeted his victims with the view that he could exploit them for sex. “Child sexual abuse is a traumatising crime, the devastating impact of which can last a lifetime. We would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting what happened to them. It is because of their evidence that we were able to secure a conviction and bring their abuser to justice. “I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse takes place. “I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. It is never too late to seek justice.”

Ali is due to be sentenced on 25 June.

Operation Stovewood began in 2014 and identified more than 1,100 victims. So far NCA officers have made more than 200 arrests and secured 28 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing.