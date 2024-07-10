Operation Stovewood: Taxi driver who raped young girls in Rotherham jailed for 13 years

A taxi driver who raped two children in Rotherham two decades ago has been given a 13 year prison sentence.

Adam Ali, 43, was investigated and convicted as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, looking at allegations of child sexual abuse in the South Yorkshire town.



Ali, known as Razwan Razaq at the time of his offending, carried out his attacks between 2002 and 2004, using his car to drive vulnerable young girls to various locations where he assaulted them.

He was convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving girls aged as young as 12 and 13 following a trial in May this year.



Ali was released from prison in April 2023 after serving an 11 year jail term for separate sexual offences investigated by South Yorkshire Police. He was arrested by the NCA just a month after his release after officers were notified that he intended to travel to Pakistan.

Yesterday, Tuesday 9 July, a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentenced him to a further 13 years in prison. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 15 years.



NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Stuart Cobb, said:



"I would once again like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, who showed immense courage in coming forward and telling their stories.



"They went through experiences no child should ever have to, and I hope that the sentence handed down today can at least help them feel that justice has been done.



"Operation Stovewood continues, and we are determined to do all we can to protect victims and bring offenders before the courts."



The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, made more than 200 arrests and secured 34 convictions. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said:

"Adam Ali purposefully targeted his victims with the view that he could exploit them for sex.

"Child sexual abuse is a traumatising crime, the devastating impact of which can last a lifetime. We would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting what happened to them. It is because of their evidence that we were able to secure a conviction and bring their abuser to justice.

"I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse takes place.

"I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. It is never too late to seek justice."