Operation Stovewood: Three brothers guilty of string of sex crimes in the 2000s

A man nicknamed “Killer” and his two younger brothers have been convicted 18 years after they sexually abused four children and a woman in Sheffield, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

The men were found guilty of a series of sexual offences – including rapes – many of which were committed by eldest brother Amar Ilyas, 41, of Sheffield. Known as “Killer” to the victims, Amar Ilyas bit one victim and used a gun and threats of gang rape to coerce others he abused. He was convicted in September 2025, but this can only be reported now, after the trial of his brothers concluded today, Monday 9 March.

Kamran Ilyas, 38, and Kamar Ilyas, 39, both of Sheffield were found guilty of a total of five sexual offences against one of the girls that their brother had raped.

The men’s convictions are the result of enquiries by Operation Stovewood – a team of specially-trained officers dedicated to investigating non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

In 2018, Operation Stovewood officers contacted a woman from Rotherham who they identified was possibly a victim of child sexual abuse. The woman – now in her 30s – subsequently related how she been groomed and raped by Kamar, and then sexually abused by Amar and Kamran Ilyas, between 2004 and 2008, at locations across Sheffield.

Kamar Ilyas began phoning the woman in 2004, when she was 12 and he was between 17 and 18 years old. Kamar Ilyas then encouraged the child to meet him at locations around Sheffield, where he sexually abused and raped her.

Kamar Ilyas introduced the girl to his brother, Amar Ilyas, who subsequently raped the girl on a weekly basis for three years, in parks, houses and his car. Amar Ilyas gave the girl perfume and jewellery but the woman recalled being frightened of him and that he might harm her family. She said that on one occasion Amar Ilyas gave her a cigarette laced with crack cocaine before raping her. Another time Amar Ilyas showed the girl a handgun he kept in his car, before taking her into a wooded area and raping her.

During the period she was being repeatedly raped by Amar Ilyas, the girl was also sexually abused by Kamran Ilyas – who was around 17 years old at the time – at a flat and a playground in Sheffield.

While investigating the three men’s offences against this woman, Operation Stovewood officers identified a further four women who had been sexually abused by Amar Ilyas.

A woman who officers approached as a possible witness told them that Amar Ilyas had tried to rape her when she was around 13 years old. The woman, now in her 30s, said she was staying over at a friend’s house one night when she woke up to find “Killer” raping. When the girl tried to push Amar Ilyas off her, he told her to be quiet and continued his assault, only stopping only when another man entered the room.

A third woman who officers also approached as a possible witness told them that she met Amar Ilyas when she was around 13 years old and he was around 18 years old. Amar Ilyas visited the girl when she was alone at her home in Sheffield. Initially the meetings were friendly, passing without incident, but Amar Ilyas encouraged the girl to drink and take drugs.

Then during one visit, Amar Ilyas raped the girl. On a subsequent visit, he raped her a second time in her bedroom, after which he then further indecently assaulted her.

The fourth woman was around 18 or 19 years old when Amar Ilyas raped her after seeing her out alone in Sheffield.

Amar Ilyas was with a group of men when he stopped the woman as she walked near a park one evening in 2004. The woman, not wanting to speak with Amar Ilyas, told him that she needed to catch a bus but he told her he would drive her instead. Amar Ilyas then took the woman down an alleyway, out of sight of the other men. He asked the woman to perform a sex act and when she refused he threatened her that she would be forced to carry out sex acts on his friends. The woman felt she had no choice, as Amar Ilyas then raped her.

A fifth victim identified by Operation Stovewood was raped by Amar Ilyas after being introduced to him by Kamran Ilyas. She was 16 at the time and Amar Ilyas was around 20 years old.

Kamran Ilyas met the girl at a shopping centre and drove her to a park where Amar Ilyas was waiting in a car. Kamar Ilyas told the girl to get into the car, to be driven home by his brother. When the girl got into Amar Ilyas’s car, he bit her face then raped her. At one point during the horrific attack, Amar Ilyas grabbed a spanner from the car floor and threatened to hit the girl with it if she did not stop crying.

All three men were arrested in June 2020 by Operation Stovewood officers, and subsequently charged in March 2023.

Amar Ilyas was released on unconditional court bail during which time he travelled abroad to Pakistan. He failed to appear for his trial and was instead tried in his absence.

On 24 September, following two-week trial, Amar Ilyas was convicted of all 20 sexual offences against him and a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

National Crime Agency Senior Investigating Officer Alan Hastings yesterday said:

“Amar, Kamar and Kamran Ilyas remorselessly terrorised vulnerable girls from Rotherham and Sheffield. “Amar Ilyas’ victims were terrified of him and he mercilessly played on their fear to get them alone, sexually abuse them and ensure their silence afterwards. “Our investigation found Amar Ilyas targeted his victims opportunistically or groomed them extensively. In one case Amar Ilyas subjected a child to three years of relentless torment and rape. Her suffering was compounded by the sexual abuse his brothers also committed against her. “Despite the horrendous abuse all five women have suffered, they have shown great courage and absolute determination to see the perpetrators face justice, which our investigation has ensured for them all.” Kamran and Kamar Ilyas have been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June, when they will be sentenced.

Sheffield Crown Court has issued a warrant for Amar Ilyas’s arrest. Officers from Operation Stovewood and the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre are carrying out proactive enquiries to locate and arrest Amar Ilyas.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“The brothers Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young and vulnerable girl with alcohol and drugs. They took her to a variety of locations in the Sheffield area in order to feed their vile sexual appetite by raping and sexually abusing her. As a result, they caused the victim serious and lifelong harm. "These defendants have now been held accountable for their horrific and appalling crimes. I want to once again recognise this woman for her immense courage in coming forward and for remaining supportive of a complex investigation and lengthy legal process. Her determination and strength in seeing this case through has been crucial in bringing these offenders to justice. “The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 52 people – including the Ilyas brothers – have been convicted and received custodial sentences totalling more than 1,500 years.