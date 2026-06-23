Operation Stovewood: Three brothers jailed for child sexual abuse

Three brothers have been imprisoned yesterday (Monday 22 June 2026) for sexually abusing a child around twenty years ago in Sheffield.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecuted Kamar Ilyas, 39, Kamran Ilyas, 38, and Amar Ilyas, 41, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation and prosecution cases into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

They have been sentenced to 10 years, 3 years, and 27 years respectively.

Amar Ilyas, then aged 19-22, Kamar Ilyas, then 17 to 19-years-old and Kamran Illyas, 17 to 18-years-old, were all involved in the sexual abuse of a girl who was 12 to 14-years-old between 2004 and 2006 in Sheffield.

They used grooming strategies such as the provision of alcohol, drugs and gifts to create conditions in which they could take sexual advantage of their victim. Separately, they took her to a variety of locations to rape and sexually offend against her.

In March 2026, at Sheffield Crown Court, Kamar Ilyas was convicted of rape and sexual activity with a child and Kamran Ilyas was convicted of sexual activity with a child for offences against the victim.

Amar Ilyas was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court girls in September 2025 of multiple counts of rape and sexual activity with a child against the same victim and four others.

Amar Ilyas raped and sexually assaulted the four other girls (aged 13 to 18) at about the same time. He used the nickname “Killer” and relied upon his reputation for violence so that girls would submit to his sexual advances. If they did not submit, he would force them. He raped one victim while she was sleeping, and raped another girl in her home.

He cornered another girl in a park and compelled her to perform a sex act upon him. He agreed to drive another girl home from the Meadowhall centre but instead drove her to a remote location in the countryside and raped her in his vehicle. During the rape, he bit her face and threatened to strike her with a metal spanner.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

"The brothers Amar Ilyas, Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young girl with alcohol and drugs. They each sexually abused by preying on her vulnerability, causing her serious and lifelong harm. Amar Ilyas targeted four other young girls and subjected them all to the most horrendous acts of rape and sexual assault. "They have now all been held accountable for their horrific and appalling predatory crimes through the jail terms they have received. "I want to once again recognise these women for their immense courage in coming forward and for remaining supportive of a complex investigation and a lengthy legal process. Their determination and strength in seeing this case through has been crucial to bringing these offenders to justice. "The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed."

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan Hastings yesterday said:

"The court heard loud and clear from the women how the Ilyas brothers inflicted devastating suffering upon them, suffering which affects them to this day. In each of the women’s words, their bravery, strength and determination to survive shone through. "I would like to thank all five survivors for putting their trust in Operation Stovewood. Reliving the abuse they suffered has been difficult for the women but with their courage and perseverance, they have helped us ensure the Ilyas brothers were held to account for their crimes."

Notes to Editors