Operation Stovewood: Three men charged with sexual abuse of children
Three men have appeared in court charged with a series of offences linked to Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child abuse in Rotherham.
The charges relate to offences alleged to have been committed in 2011 and 2012, when the two victims were aged between 13 and 15 years old and resident in a children’s home.
Romulad Stefan Houphoet, aged 36 and from Burngreave in Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of rape.
Absolom Sigiyo, aged 39 and from Catcliffe, Rotherham, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and witness intimidation.
Jacek Brozozwski, aged 33 and from Rawmarsh, Rotherham, faces two charges of engaging in sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.
All three appeared before Sheffield Magistrates today [Monday 9 January] where they were bailed to appear at the city’s Crown Court on 6 February.
Philip Marshall, NCA Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Stovewood, said: “These charges mark an important milestone in a long-running investigation by the NCA.
“Operation Stovewood continues to investigate allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
“Our priority at all times is the victims, and I’d once again encourage anyone who believes they were a victim or has information that might assist our investigations to contact us.”
Officers can be contacted by email via OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or through the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-three-men-charged-with-sexual-abuse-of-children
