Operation Stovewood: Three men found guilty of raping girls

Two men have been found guilty of raping a vulnerable girl in Rotherham 25 years ago.

A third man – aged 14 at the time – raped a second girl, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court also found guilty yesterday, 23 July.

Sageer Hussain – who lived in Rotherham at the time but is currently in prison serving a sentence for separate sexual offences – is now 39 years old.

Kessur Ajaib and Mohammed Makhmood – both 43 and of Rotherham – were aged between 18 and 20 at the time of offending.

During a period of more than two years, starting in 1999 when the first victim was 14, Ajaib and Makhmood raped her.

The girl was attacked by Ajaib while out in Rotherham. Ajaib made conversation with the girl and gave her alcohol, before luring her to an alleyway in a residential area, where he raped her.

Makhmood carried out his attack when he found the girl waiting at a bus stop one evening. He invited her to smoke a cigarette with him, then led her to a nearby graveyard where he raped her.

The second girl, aged around 14, used to see Hussain around Rotherham town centre. On one occasion, Hussain led her down an alleyway and said he would not let her back out unless she had sex with him. She refused and he raped her.

Officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham - contacted the victims, now in their 30s, after identifying they may have been victims of child sexual abuse.

NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said:

“Ajaib, Hussain and Makhmood subjected two young girls to devastating acts of sexual abuse, the consequences of which the victims have lived with for almost 25 years.

“Those victims have now, at last, had their voices heard and their accounts believed. While this could never eradicate the suffering caused by their attackers, I hope it will pave the way for the women to move forward with their lives.

“Both women have shown enormous strength and courage in speaking their truth and I am pleased that the National Crime Agency has, through careful investigation, helped them find justice.

“I encourage other victims of child sexual abuse to report what has happened to them, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.”

Child sexual abuse can be reported to the police in person or by calling 101.

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said:

"These men deliberately exploited the victims’ youth and vulnerability to manipulate and control them. They sexually abused the victims, who were children, in the most horrendous way.

“The treatment these young girls endured was appalling – they were attacked in isolated locations and subjected to humiliation and verbal abuse.

"I want to thank both women for their courage in coming forward and staying engaged with the investigation and prosecution. Their evidence was vital in building our case and securing justice after all these years.

"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we pursue justice on their behalf."

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing. Hussain is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 November. Ajaib and Makhmood are due to be sentenced at the same court on 21 November.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 46 people – including Hussain, Ajaib and Makhmood – have been convicted.