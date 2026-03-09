Crown Prosecution Service
Operation Stovewood: Two brothers found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl
Two brothers have been found guilty today (Monday 9 March 2026) of sexually abusing a child around twenty years ago in Sheffield.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecuted Kamar Ilyas, 39, and Kamran Ilyas, 38, as part of Operation Stovewood, a major investigation and prosecution cases into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.
Kamar Ilyas, then 17 to 19-years-old, and Kamran Ilyas, 17 to 18-years-old, were both involved in the sexual abuse of a girl who was 12 to 14-years-old between 2004 and 2006 in Sheffield. They used grooming strategies such as the provision of alcohol, drugs and gifts to create conditions in which they could take sexual advantage of their victim.
The defendants were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court of multiple counts of rape and sexual activity with a child.
Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The brothers Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young and vulnerable girl with alcohol and drugs. They took her to a variety of locations in the Sheffield area in order to feed their vile sexual appetite by raping and sexually abusing her. As a result, they caused the victim serious and lifelong harm.
"These defendants have now been held accountable for their horrific and appalling crimes. I want to once again recognise this woman for her immense courage in coming forward and for remaining supportive of a complex investigation and lengthy legal process. Her determination and strength in seeing this case through has been crucial in bringing these offenders to justice.
“The CPS will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to pursue perpetrators of child sexual abuse and secure justice for victims, no matter how many years have passed."
Notes to editors
- Martin McRobb, is a Specialist Prosecutor within the Crown Prosecution Service’s Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate
- Kamar Ilyas (DOB: 26/06/1986) was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child and four counts of sexual activity with a child
- Kamran Ilyas (DOB: 30/07/1987) was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child
- Sentencing is due to happen on Monday 22 June 2026 at Sheffield Crown Court.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/operation-stovewood-two-brothers-found-guilty-sexually-abusing-young-girl
