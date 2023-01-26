National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Two men charged with abuse offences following investigations by the NCA
Two men have appeared in court charged with sexual abuse offences after two separate investigations by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood team.
Neil Cawton, 67, from Rawmarsh in Rotherham, is accused of nine offences involving four girls who were aged between 12 and 15 at the time of the allegations, which date between 2006 and 2012.
Yesterday, Wednesday 25 January, he appeared before Sheffield Magistrates where he was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 22 February.
Separately, David Saynor, 75, formerly of Rotherham but now living outside the town, has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of rape and three of sexual assault.
The charges relate to ten different victims between 2007 and 2015.
Following his appearance before magistrates today he was also bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 February.
Operation Stovewood continues to investigate allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information that might assist the investigation can contact officers by email via OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or through the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 (quoting Operation Stovewood).
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-two-men-charged-with-abuse-offences-following-investigations-by-the-nca
