Operation Stovewood: Two men jailed for almost 40 years for raping girls at parties

Two men who got children drunk and then abused them at parties have been jailed for 38 and a half years in total, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Romauld Stefan Houphouet, 37, an Ivoirian national of Sheffield, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, a Zimbabwean national of Rotherham were found guilty of raping two 15-year-old girls countless times between 2011 and 2012, at Sheffield Crown Court on 3 March.

Sigiyo was also found guilty of intimidating one of the victims when he pressured her in an attempt to stop her supporting the NCA investigation launched in 2018.

Houphouet has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and Sigiyo has been jailed for 18 years and six months.

The judge ordered that both men would be subject to restraint orders, to prevent them contacting the victims, and that they must sign the Sexual Offences Register.The victims told investigators they were taken to numerous parties in Rotherham where they were given alcohol and abused by the men, some of whom openly referred to them as “fresh meat”.

The abuse began within minutes of the victims’ first encounter with Houphouet in 2011. Then aged 24, Houphouet, approached the girls in Rotherham Town Centre and invited them to a party. He asked to speak alone with one of the girls and took her into an alleyway, where he raped her.

After the attack, Houphouet took the girls to a house party at Sigiyo’s home where there were a number of men, including Sigiyo and Brzozowski. The girls endured a year of sexual abuse in this location and at a second property Sigiyo later lived at.

One victim recalled how Houphouet asked her to perform a lap dance for him at the first party. She and her friend were given alcohol, after which she was sick in the bathroom. When she came out of the room, Houphouet took her into a bedroom and raped her for the second time that evening.

From this day on, the men regularly found the girls in the town centre and pressured them to go to Sigiyo’s home.

The victims described having chaotic lives and living in a care home from which they wanted to escape. Both men took advantage of the girls’ vulnerability, grooming and exploiting them. Sigiyo paid for taxis to his place and gave them cigarettes and alcohol. Once the girls had accepted these offerings, Sigiyo and Houphouet demanded the girls give them sex in return.

Sigiyo and Houphouet raped the girls multiple times. The second victim described being raped two to three times a week by Sigiyo, and on one occasion woke up to find him attempting to rape her.The first victim told NCA investigators how Houphouet was possessive of her. She related how on one occasion Houphouet verbally abused and raped her in an act of revenge, after finding his lodger Jacek Brzozowski having sex with her at one of the parties.

The girl was also raped by Sigiyo.

Specially trained officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – contacted the women, who are both now in their 20s, after identifying they were potentially victims. The women subsequently told officers about the abuse.While under investigation for rape, Sigiyo approached one of the women on the street and pressured her to tell police he was innocent. But the woman instead reported what he had done, and NCA officers further arrested Sigiyo on suspicion of intimidation. Sigiyo was charged with this and numerous sexual offences and Houphouet and Brzozowski were charged with sexual offences in November 2022.



Senior Investigating Officer Kath Blain said: “Words can barely describe the bravery these two women have shown in reporting what happened to them. It cannot have been easy for the women to have relived the terrible abuse they suffered but they did so with strength, courage and utmost dignity.

“I’m so pleased that the National Crime Agency and its partners have secured justice for both women. Sigiyo and Houphouet are now facing the consequences of their horrendous crimes against two vulnerable girls. “I really hope this case gives other survivors of child abuse the confidence to report what has happened to them.”Sexual abuse can be reported to police in person or by calling 101. Police officers specially trained to investigate such cases are ready and waiting to help victims.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These defendants preyed on vulnerable young girls who they knew they could groom with alcohol and gifts with the sole aim of repeatedly sexually exploiting them.

“The victims in this case are now adults but they have had to live with the trauma caused by the vile and serious sexual offences committed against them in their youth.

“We know it can be difficult to talk about such abuse, and I would like to extend my thanks to the victims for the courage and fortitude they showed in coming forward and giving evidence against these men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we relentlessly pursue justice on their behalf.”Jacek Brzozowski 35, a Polish national of Rotherham, will be sentenced for sexual activity with one of the girls at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 April.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 42 people – including Sigiyo, Houphouet and Brzozowski - have been convicted. A number of active investigations remain ongoing.