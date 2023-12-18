National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Two more years in jail for man who indecently assaulted teenage girl
A convicted child sex offender has been jailed for an additional two years for indecently assaulting a girl in Rotherham in the early 2000s, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Ishtiaq Khaliq, aged 40 and formerly of Carlisle Street in Rotherham, stole his teenage victim’s mobile phone and threatened not to return it unless she performed a sex act on him in the stairwell of a block of flats in Rotherham.
The case was investigated as part of Operation Stovewood, the NCA’s inquiry into allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Khaliq pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault under the Sexual Offences Act 1956 and theft of a mobile phone at a hearing in November.
He had previously been jailed for 17 years in 2016 for rape and three counts of sexual assault alongside seven other men, following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police.
His latest sentence, handed down by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court recently (14 December), will run consecutive to his previous one.
NCA Operations Manager Stuart Cobb recently said:
“Khaliq was a serial sex offender who intimidated his victims. I pay tribute to all those who have had the courage to come forward and tell us what he did to them.
“Supporting victims remains our number one priority, and we remain determined to seek justice for as many as possible.”
Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS recently said:
“Ishtiaq Khaliq stole a child’s phone to coerce her into performing a sexual act for his own gratification.
“This incident has had a profound and long-lasting impact on the victim who I commend for coming forward to report what happened to her. It is because of her evidence that we were able to bring Khaliq to justice.
“I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the NCA, will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.”
Operation Stovewood began in 2014. So far NCA officers have made more than 200 arrests and secured 26 convictions, with more than 50 active investigations ongoing.
While the NCA remains committed to seeing those through to the end of the criminal justice process, which is anticipated to continue into 2027, from 1st January 2024 the agency will no longer open any new investigations.
Anyone who believes that they were a victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, or with information that might assist investigations, can email opstovewoodintel@nca.gov.uk or contact the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 quoting Operation Stovewood.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-two-more-years-in-jail-for-man-who-indecently-assaulted-teenage-girl
