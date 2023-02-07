National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Stovewood: Woman sentenced for identifying alleged victims online
A woman from South Yorkshire has been sentenced after admitting illegally identifying alleged sex abuse victims online.
Ann Marie Evans, aged 27 and from Straight Lane, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Malicious Communications Act and two under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act at Sheffield Magistrates last month.
The offences investigated by officers from the NCA’s Operation Stovewood related to a series of Facebook posts in which she identified two women granted anonymity and a third she wrongly thought was involved.
The magistrate yesterday (6 February) imposed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered Evans to do 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to each woman.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Philip Marshall said: “Victims are our first priority in Operation Stovewood.
“We recognise it takes an awful lot of bravery to come forward in these situations, and those who do are rightly offered protection by law.
“Anyone who seeks to intimidate victims or undermine our investigations in this way should know that we will take action against them.”
Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “By publishing these names Ann Marie Evans identified those who have a right to lifelong anonymity and caused them considerable distress.
“We want to reassure victims that where there is sufficient evidence, we will prosecute those who breach the automatic legal right to anonymity.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-stovewood-woman-sentenced-for-identifying-alleged-victims-online
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Morocco02/02/2023 09:15:00
A man wanted over a drive-by murder in Essex has been arrested in Morocco.
HIVE takedown: NCA in international operation to shut down $100m ransomware threat27/01/2023 13:10:00
An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down a ransomware service used by cyber criminals to attack and extort businesses across the globe.
NCA targets crime group suspected of operating slave labour cannabis farms26/01/2023 12:15:00
Officers from the National Crime Agency have carried out a series of raids across London as part of an investigation into an organised crime group suspected of using victims of modern slavery to operate cannabis farms.
Operation Stovewood: Two men charged with abuse offences following investigations by the NCA26/01/2023 11:15:00
Two men have appeared in court charged with sexual abuse offences after two separate investigations by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood team.
Four jailed in France over fatal 2020 small boat crossing25/01/2023 09:20:00
A French court has convicted and sentenced four men over their roles in an attempted small boat Channel crossing which led to the deaths of an Iranian family.
Suspicious Activity Report (SARs) Annual Report 202224/01/2023 15:10:00
The NCA has today (24 January) published the 2022 Suspicious Activity Report (SARs) Annual Report, which features statistics covering the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Wanted Kurdish people smuggling boss arrested at Manchester Airport23/01/2023 15:10:00
The head of a Kurdish people smuggling ring has been arrested after going on the run prior to his sentencing.
Child rapist convicted after decades long catalogue of abuse20/01/2023 16:30:00
A National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation has seen a Lincolnshire man convicted of raping and sexually assaulting children as young as seven over a 20-year period