National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Venetic: Class A drug broker jailed for 16 years
A man who used encrypted messaging platform EncroChat to run an illegal drug supply network has been jailed for 16 years and three months following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership.
Erion Nakdi, 38, from Surbiton, Surrey, was arrested while travelling to Luton Airport by officers from the OCP – a joint partnership between the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police Service – on 12 November 2020.
Upon his arrest, £5,000 was seized after being found in his suitcase.
Following a search of his home, officers recovered a further £5,000.
Messages obtained as part of Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of EncroChat – revealed how Nakdi used the platform to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs.
Using the handle ‘Taboocrow’, Nakdi exchanged over 4,000 messages detailing his plans to supply multiple areas across the UK – including London, Kent, Norwich, Manchester and Liverpool.
He stated that he had contacts in South America, and claimed he was able to bring over 50 kilos of cocaine in a week.
On one occasion Nakdi said he managed to sell ‘4 pieces for £35, 000’ – four pieces being equivalent to four kilos.
The messages showed his leading role in the criminal network, with multiple runners and drivers who would collect and drop off drugs and cash. In other instances, he would arrange to buy drugs from one organised crime group and sell onto another for profit.
On 18 February, at Luton Crown Court, Nakdi was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possessing criminal property and money laundering offences.
OCP Operations Manager, Andrew Tickner said:
“Nakdi played the role of a broker, acting as a middle man in various drug deals. He failed in his attempt to conceal his criminal activity by using an encrypted phone.
“He sought to make profit and supply multiple regions in the UK without considering the violence and exploitation Class A drugs cause.
“I hope his lengthy sentence will serve as a reminder to those involved in the drugs trade that we’re committed to disrupting the supply chain at all levels.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-class-a-drug-broker-jailed-for-16-years
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Man admits importing cocaine-laced gold duck statue21/02/2022 16:15:00
A man from Albania has admitted smuggling Class A drugs into the UK after a duck statue laced with cocaine was seized at Stansted Airport.
Ghanaian drug trafficking network dismantled17/02/2022 11:15:00
Four members of a Ghanaian cocaine smuggling group have been jailed for over 28 years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Further arrests in major NCA investigation targeting Albanian people smuggling network16/02/2022 11:05:00
Four more people have been arrested as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation targeting an organised crime group alleged to be involved in smuggling hundreds of Albanian migrants to the UK illegally.
Operation Venetic: London drug supply ‘fixer’ jailed16/02/2022 10:05:00
An Albanian drug supplier who arranged cocaine deals within the UK worth almost £1.4 million has been jailed for 10 years
Driver smuggled heroin on Amsterdam day trip16/02/2022 09:05:00
A man who claimed he was on a day trip to Dunkirk when he was actually picking up 6 kilos of heroin in Amsterdam has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation
Suspected Vietnamese people smuggler arrested and charged by the NCA10/02/2022 09:25:00
A man who is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a Vietnamese people smuggling network has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Suspected firearms conversion factory discovered in East Sussex08/02/2022 11:15:00
A man from East Sussex has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected criminal firearms conversion factory.
Lorry driver smuggled cocaine in shipment of frozen potatoes07/02/2022 15:15:15
An HGV driver has been jailed for smuggling £480,000 worth of cocaine whilst delivering a shipment of frozen potatoes from the Netherlands.