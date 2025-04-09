Operation Venetic: Drug dealer caught with five kilos of cocaine found to have imported a further £17m worth

A south London drug dealer convicted for supplying cocaine has been jailed after his seized encrypted phone showed he had imported more than half a tonne of the class A drug.

Kurtis Hoyte, 35, from Beckenham, was investigated by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit.

OCP officers arrested him in May 2020 after he was observed handing over five kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of £180,000 to the driver of a flat-bed truck near Beckenham Hill Station.

They seized three phones from him, one of which was an encrypted EncroChat device. Subsequent forensic examination of messages showed he had used this to orchestrate the importation of 540 kilos of cocaine over a nine-month period between June 2019 and March 2020, using the handle 'retroblade'.

In October 2020 a jury convicted him and truck driver Kieran Graham, 27, of Rayleigh, Essex, in relation to the seizure of the five kilos of cocaine. Graham was subsequently sentenced to eight years imprisonment for this offence.

Hoyte was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on 25 March this year in relation to drugs and money laundering offences concerning the 540 kilos of cocaine.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in November last year for the five-kilo seizure, and to 18 years imprisonment at the same court today (8 April) for the importations shown on his EncroChat phone. The sentences will run concurrently.

The OCP investigation formed part of Operation Venetic, the UK NCA-led law enforcement response to the takedown of the EncroChat service in June 2020.

Andrew Tickner, NCA Operations Manager from the OCP, said: "From the seizure of a relatively small amount of cocaine, my team was able to build a picture of largescale drug dealing arranged by Kurtis Hoyte.

"He was behind multi-kilo importations which would have seeped on to the streets of London and the UK, leaving a trail of violence and exploitation with them.

"The crucial partnership between the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service has helped put a high-harm offender behind bars for a very long time.

"Our fight against the organised criminal networks behind the drugs trade will never slow down."

The Organised Crime Partnership (formerly the Middle Market Drugs Partnership) has been in operation for 20 years and is comprised of equal numbers of specialist NCA officers and Metropolitan Police detectives.

The team works to stop the flow of drugs to the criminal market in London, target upstream criminals that impact on London, as well as disrupting those overseas that make huge profits from this illegal activity.