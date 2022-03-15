National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Venetic: Drug smuggler jailed over 20 kilo cocaine seizure
A Manchester man has been jailed for 12 years after using the encrypted phone network EncroChat to import cocaine worth £1.6m.
Ibraheem Abdullah, 38, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers on 17 April 2020 when the 20 kilos of high purity cocaine – hidden in boxes of mobile phone accessories – was seized at a joiners yard in the Middleton area.
Abdullah (also known as Dwaine George) attempted to escape when he spotted NCA and Greater Manchester Police officers, who had just entered the yard in Wade Street.
He tried to destroy two mobile phones during the subsequent chase on foot - by throwing one against a wall and dropping another into the nearby Wince Brook - but was arrested minutes later.
Electronic scales and a quantity of small plastic bags were recovered during a subsequent search of his home address in Mariman Drive, Crumpsall, Manchester.
The NCA investigation found that the device Abdullah threw against the wall was crucial, as it was the EncroChat phone he used to arrange the shipment under his Encro handle ‘Tenderpasta’
The drugs had been posted from the Netherlands and tests showed that they had a purity of between 70 and 73 per cent. They would have had an estimated street value of £1.6 million once cut.
On 7 April 2020, ‘Tenderpasta’ exchanged messages with the EncroChat handle ‘Maxbro’, and identified the joiner’s yard as the best drop off location. He also sent a photo of the location.
Analysis of billing for numbers used by Abdullah show that around the time of these messages, his phones were using cell masts near the joiners yard.
Other Encrochat messages with a contact using the handle ‘Flyinghourse’ showed that Abdullah was trying to arrange an onward buyer for the cocaine, with the two individuals agreeing a sale price of £37,500 per kilo.
He was sentenced to 12 years at Manchester City Crown Court yesterday (14 March) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import class A drugs during a hearing at the same court on 9 November.
NCA Operations Manager Helen Murphy said: “Ibraheem Abdullah attempted to use technology to evade detection, but is now facing a lengthy prison term.
“This investigation shows that the NCA will do all within its powers to prevent criminals using EncoChat to operate with freedom. In Abdullah’s case he was attempting to profit from cocaine which fuels violence, misery and destroys the fabric of society.
“Disrupting organised criminals and their wider networks is a crucial part of preventing class A drugs from reaching streets in the UK.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-drug-smuggler-jailed-over-20-kilo-cocaine-seizure-2
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Electronics haul concealed £5 million worth of cocaine15/03/2022 09:10:00
A lorry driver who hid 63 kilos of cocaine in a legitimate load of electronics has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.
National Crime Agency granted £800,000 cash forfeiture order11/03/2022 11:15:00
More than £800,000 will be returned to the public purse after the National Crime Agency secured a forfeiture order on cash seized from a group of men attempting to smuggle it out of the UK.
Heroin smuggling lorry passenger jailed11/03/2022 10:33:00
Austrian who brought heroin worth £250,000 into the UK sentenced to five years in prison.
Loughborough-based businessman hands over half a million pounds of alleged criminal profits09/03/2022 10:10:00
A Loughborough-based businessman has agreed to hand over assets worth £500,000 to settle a National Crime Agency civil recovery claim based on his alleged links to money laundering.
Essex drug dealers jailed for over £5.9m cocaine seizures07/03/2022 14:25:00
Two men have been jailed for 30 years after supplying multi-kilo consignments of cocaine to crime groups across London and Essex
Rapist who filmed abuse of toddler has sentence increased04/03/2022 15:43:00
A man from Southport who was jailed for raping a toddler and sexually assaulting another child has had his sentence increased to nearly 20 years.
Man charged over gun barrel seizure04/03/2022 10:33:00
A suspected gun supplier from Birmingham has been charged after officers from the National Crime Agency seized a gun barrel as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms.
Police special constable admits online child sexual abuse offences04/03/2022 10:15:00
A man from Wakefield has admitted to posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.
Lorry driver who attempted to smuggle guns jailed03/03/2022 14:15:00
A Romanian man has been jailed for four years for attempting to smuggle three handguns into the UK. National Crime Agency officers launched an investigation after Ionut Constantin Diaconu, 36, was stopped at Dover’s Eastern Docks on 12 July 2021.