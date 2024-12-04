National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Venetic: Final member of OCG jailed today after drugs hidden in digger
The last member of an organised crime group who plotted to send 448 kilos of MDMA to Australia has been jailed for 23 years following an NCA investigation.
William Sartin, 63, joins co-conspirators Danny Brown, Stefan Baldauf, Peter Murray, Tony Borg, Leon Reilly and Philip Lawson – who were sentenced for their roles in 2022.
The individual at the heart of the plot, Brown, was identified by NCA investigators working on Operation Venetic, the UK-wide response to the infiltration and takedown of encrypted platform EncroChat.
Brown had sent an image of his pet, named "Bob", to co-conspirator Baldauf. The dog's tag had his partner's phone number on it.
The group hid the drugs within the arm of an industrial digger, and organised an online auction to make the excavator's arrival in Australia look legitimate. There, the MDMA would have sold for far more than the UK street price.
The digger, a Doosan DX420, cost 75,000 Euros. It was first stored in an industrial unit in Grays, Essex – having been transported from Leeds by Reilly's company "Mizen Equipment". That industrial unit was under the control of Sartin, who communicated with the others under the Encrochat handles "haplessbadger" and "urbanmallet".
There, it was worked on by Tony Borg and Philip Lawson – the latter of whom designed the hide and arranged for a welder to cut open an arm of the digger and seal the Class A drugs behind a lead lining.
Murray was responsible for sourcing and transporting the drugs.
Mizen Equipment paid a haulage firm £1,600 to move the digger to Southampton Docks. It took almost three months to arrive in Brisbane, Australia.
Australian Border Force officers x-rayed the digger, removed the drugs and sealed the arm before letting it move onto its intended destination – an auction house in Brisbane – under surveillance.
The digger was moved to a small site west of Sydney in May 2020 and Brown forwarded the Australian OCG a diagram, drawn by Lawson, which showed exactly where the drugs were hidden and how the digger should be opened.
On 18 May, two men from the Australian OCG spent two days trying to find the drugs before realising something was wrong.
EncroChat messages show the six UK men launched their own investigation and held meetings to find out who had stolen the drugs. These were attended by Sartin.
The group were arrested by NCA officers between mid-2020 and early 2021.
Sartin had multiple previous convictions. In 2000, he was involved in an attempt to smuggle 480kg of cannabis into the UK from the Netherlands, hidden amongst scrap metal. In 2011, he was convicted of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, having conspired to smuggle tobacco and tobacco shredding machinery into the UK.
Sartin was convicted in September and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment yesterday (3 December) at Kingston Crown Court.
Chris Hill, NCA Branch Commander, said: "Sartin played a vital role in this conspiracy; it was in his industrial unit that the excavator was concealed, cut open, and filled with MDMA.
"All of these men thought that they were safe on EncroChat, but NCA officers painstakingly combed through every single message they sent to build evidence against them.
"Our work with partners abroad, shown here through our collaboration with the Australian Federal Police, protects the public from the dangers of Class A drugs, which destroy lives and communities here in the UK and across the world."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-final-member-of-ocg-jailed-today-after-drugs-hidden-in-digger
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Gang jailed for smuggling £210 million of cocaine hidden in banana boxes04/12/2024 15:25:00
Five members of an organised crime group that smuggled 2.7 tonnes of cocaine in a shipment of bananas from south America have been jailed.
Organised crime group used corrupt port worker in attempt to smuggle cocaine worth £90 million03/12/2024 11:15:00
Members of an organised crime group that attempted to import 1.2 tonnes of cocaine into the UK with the help of a corrupt port security guard have been jailed for a total of more than 74 years following a major National Crime Agency-led operation.
Man from Devon sentenced for sexually assaulting young girl02/12/2024 14:15:00
A man from Exeter who distributed videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online has been jailed for 25 years.
Car wash bosses convicted for roles in people smuggling organisation through Europe22/11/2024 16:20:00
Two men who ran a people smuggling ring from Caerphilly to move thousands of migrants across Europe have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.
NCA arrest man in Wolverhampton as part of operation to take down Europe-wide people smuggling gang22/11/2024 09:10:00
The National Crime Agency has participated in a major international operation targeting a Syrian organised crime group considered one of Europe's most significant people smuggling networks
Suspected members of people smuggling network arrested in NCA dawn raids across London21/11/2024 16:15:00
Five people have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into migrant smuggling from the UK to France in lorries.
People smuggling gang tried to use rundown boats for cross Channel migrant journeys19/11/2024 11:15:00
A trio of people smugglers who made several failed attempts to transport migrants across the Channel have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Firearms smuggler jailed for eight years18/11/2024 13:33:00
A man who tried to smuggle eight firearms into the UK has been jailed for eight years and three months.