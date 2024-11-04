Operation Venetic: High-ranking leader of gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted

A senior member of an organised crime group (OCG) that ran an industrial scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.

Colin Wright, 38, from Torre Pacheco in Murcia, and formerly of Motherwell, was arrested by the Spanish National Police in March this year at the request of the NCA, and returned to the UK on 4 October.

A number of high value items were seized from his Spanish address.

Wright had travelled abroad in August 2020, and remained in Spain to avoid capture after NCA officers apprehended fellow OCG members in March 2021.

Wright was the head of the OCG's Scottish arm, and was actively involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin in both Scotland and England.

He worked closely with Terence Earle, 50, who was jailed for 16-and-a-half years in April 2023, and Terence's cousin Stephen Earle, 52, who was jailed for 11 years and four months in August this year.

Wright used the EncroChat handle 'Jack-Nicklaus' to communicate with Terence. He also sourced drugs, assessed supply routes and found customers.

He created the amphetamine lab in Motherwell. In March 2020, as the nation entered its first Covid 19 lockdown, a criminal associate delivered boxes of alpha-phenylacetoacetamide (APAA), part of the amphetamine production process, to Wright.

Over the next few days the OCG began preparing the lab, but despite messages between them saying the 'farm' (or lab) was ready, they struggled to obtain the necessary solvents for the production process.

Terence and Wright also exchanged photos of the liquid being treated, to check what colour it should be.

Wright helped ship at least 10 kilos of heroin and seven kilos of cocaine, with the former moved from Merseyside to Motherwell and the latter in the opposite direction.

He pleaded guilty to five drugs charges at Liverpool Crown Court on 1 November and will be sentenced at the same court on 25 November.

The NCA's investigation formed part of Operation Venetic, the UK NCA-led law enforcement response to the takedown of the EncroChat service in July 2020.

NCA Branch Commander Jon Sayers said:

"Colin Wright was an integral member of this high harm criminal organisation, which posed a serious danger to communities across Scotland and Merseyside.

"The drugs they trafficked would have fuelled violence and exploitation in these areas, so bringing this criminal group to justice has helped protect the public.

"Wright's case also shows that there is nowhere to hide for criminals who seek to avoid arrest by living overseas, as the NCA has the international scope to find you and make you pay for your crimes."