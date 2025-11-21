National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Venetic: Kent man jailed for cocaine supply
A drug dealer from Kent who supplied multi-kilo quantities of cocaine to gangs in London has been jailed
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service unit – investigated 34-year-old Joshua Bromwell, from Harrietsham.
He used encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the supply of three kilos of cocaine to south London locations including Stockwell and the Oval between March and June 2020, under the handle 'acecarlito'.
The organised crime group he led also supplied cocaine to the London Fields gang, who are known to be involved in significant criminal violence including the use of firearms and bladed weapons.
Bromwell also supplied cocaine in 2023 via WhatsApp on a conventional phone, claiming in court that he was a music producer.
The WhatsApp conspiracy was revealed when US border security officers questioned him after he landed at Atlanta Airport in June 2023. They examined his phone and found message threads which showed he was orchestrating drug dealing on a large scale. This included at least 52 kilos supplied over the course of 15 days during that month.
The first thread was with a user called ‘Biggs’, who was identified as 29-year-old John Nwaogbo from Erith in Bexley. He was arrested by OCP officers in June 2023 in possession of 35 kilos of cocaine found at a safe house in Peacock Close, Barnet. He subsequently pleaded guilty to drugs supply offences and was jailed for seven years in 2024.
Other messages showed that Bromwell had paid £3,500 for a hidden compartment to be added to a vehicle used to transport drugs.
OCP officers arrested him at his home in September 2023, with subsequent searches uncovering a lavish lifestyle. Designer clothes and high value electrical goods were found throughout the home, along with two Rolex watches worth tens of thousands of pounds, an Audemars Piguet watch and receipts from Harrods.
These items clashed with Bromwell’s tax returns, suggesting that between 2020 and 2024 he had an annual income of £18,000.
Bromwell was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine). A jury convicted him at Croydon Crown Court on 24 January this year, following a two-week trial. He was sentenced to 20 years at the same court today (21 November).
Elements of the OCP investigation into Bromwell formed part of Operation Venetic, the UK NCA-led law enforcement response to the takedown of EncroChat in June 2020.
Andrew Tickner, NCA Operations Manager from the OCP, said: “In one sense Joshua Bromwell was a typical street level drug dealer, as his activity from 2020 demonstrates.
“However, this investigation showed that he was also living the life of luxury which was enabled by higher end drug dealing, all while claiming to be a music producer.
“The unique partnership between the NCA and Metropolitan Police continues to fight the serious criminality behind class A drugs supply, which fuels violence, intimidation and exploitation in our communities.
“Our efforts will never slow down and we will bring more harmful offenders like Bromwell to justice.”
The Organised Crime Partnership (formerly the Middle Market Drugs Partnership) has been in operation for 20 years and comprises equal numbers of specialist NCA officers and Metropolitan Police detectives.
The team works to stop the flow of drugs to the criminal market in London, target upstream criminals that impact on London, as well as disrupting those overseas that make huge profits from this illegal activity.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-kent-man-jailed-for-cocaine-supply
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Prolific bulletproof hosting service sanctioned by the UK and allies20/11/2025 10:25:00
For almost a decade, AKA Yalishanda has enabled a wide variety of online crimes against UK-based and global victims, by providing resilient hosting infrastructure which purports to shield its customers, that have included LOCKBIT, EVIL CORP and BLACKBASTA, from detection or takedown by law enforcement.
Suspected people smuggler wanted in Germany arrested by the NCA in Manchester19/11/2025 15:20:00
A man who is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a Syrian people smuggling gang operating crossings across the Mediterranean has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Document forger and drug smuggler among names added as NCA publishes updated list of ancillary orders to restrict serious criminals17/11/2025 10:15:00
The National Crime Agency has today published an spreadsheetupdated list (41 KB) of ancillary orders as part of its role to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent further offending.
Group sentenced for at sea drop off collection of 322 kilos of cocaine worth £26.5 million14/11/2025 15:25:00
Three men who claimed to have been selling a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat (RHIB), but were actually collecting cocaine worth £26.5 million from a ship off the coast of Somerset, have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Venetic: ‘Teflon’ drugs boss ordered to pay back £1.1m13/11/2025 16:15:00
A drugs boss jailed for 20 years following a National Crime Agency investigation has been ordered to hand over more than £1m.
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for raping girl11/11/2025 15:25:00
A man who raped a girl in Rotherham around 25 years ago has been jailed today [11 November] at Sheffield Crown Court.
Operation Machinize 2: Thousands of businesses targeted in coordinated crackdown on high street crime11/11/2025 14:25:00
Thousands of premises have been targeted in the second iteration of Operation Machinize, a national initiative targeting the criminal exploitation of high street businesses.
NCA launch first ever campaign to protect men against Crypto Investment Fraud10/11/2025 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) recently (07 November 2025) launched a campaign to highlight the risks of Crypto Investment Fraud, a crime that costs the public millions every year.