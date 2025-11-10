National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Liverpool drug dealer jailed over deals worth more than £3m in two months
A criminal from Liverpool was involved in drugs deals worth more than £3m in just two months.
Jamie Seiga, 33, operated on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat, which was taken down by international law enforcement in 2020.
On 7 November, Seiga was jailed for 11 years and four months having admitted supplying Class A drugs at Liverpool Crown Court following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Seiga, of Western Avenue, Huyton, operated on EncroChat under the handle ‘Dustcherry’.
Between 1 April 2020 and 2 June 2020, he was concerned in the supply of: 19kgs of cocaine with a street value of £1.5m and 15kgs of heroin with a street value of £1.5m.
Seiga has no declared income. During searches, investigators found several high-value bikes, a Rolex watch and designer clothes.
The NCA have also launched an appeal for information to trace his father James Seiga, of Huyton, who is wanted for questioning over the same offences.
Dean Wallbank, NCA operations manager, said:
“This case highlights the scale and seriousness of the criminal activity uncovered through our investigation. In just two months, this offender was responsible for supplying significant quantities of Class A drugs worth millions of pounds, with the sole aim of making profit at the expense of causing harm in our communities.
“Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of the investigation team, we were able to dismantle this operation and secure strong evidence leading to Seiga’s conviction. The NCA remains committed to protecting the public from serious and organised crime by targeting those who traffic dangerous drugs and removing them from our streets.
“We are appealing for information to help us trace his father James Seiga who we believe has connections in Europe.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of James Seiga can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-liverpool-drug-dealer-jailed-over-deals-worth-more-than-3m-in-two-months
