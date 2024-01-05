Operation Venetic: NCA appeals for help tracing wanted man

National Crime Agency investigators have launched an appeal to help trace a man wanted as part of a drugs investigation.

David McAlpine, 31, is from Liverpool and has links to the city as well as nearby St Helens. He also has links to North Wales and the Wick and Thurso areas of north Scotland.

Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into the distribution of class A and B drugs throughout the UK.

McAlpine is 6ft tall, has a broad build, hazel eyes and a scar on his forehead.

He has previously had shoulder length ginger hair but has also worn it shaved.

His last known address was a barge moored on a canal in Maghull, Sefton, Merseyside.

The investigation is part of Operation Venetic – the NCA led response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

NCA branch commander Mick Pope yesterday said:

“McAlpine will know he is wanted by the NCA and must be under significant stress. If he is reading this, I urge him to make contact with us.”

Members of the public are advised not to approach McAlpine.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.