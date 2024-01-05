National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Operation Venetic: NCA appeals for help tracing wanted man
National Crime Agency investigators have launched an appeal to help trace a man wanted as part of a drugs investigation.
David McAlpine, 31, is from Liverpool and has links to the city as well as nearby St Helens. He also has links to North Wales and the Wick and Thurso areas of north Scotland.
Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into the distribution of class A and B drugs throughout the UK.
McAlpine is 6ft tall, has a broad build, hazel eyes and a scar on his forehead.
He has previously had shoulder length ginger hair but has also worn it shaved.
His last known address was a barge moored on a canal in Maghull, Sefton, Merseyside.
The investigation is part of Operation Venetic – the NCA led response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat.
NCA branch commander Mick Pope yesterday said:
“McAlpine will know he is wanted by the NCA and must be under significant stress. If he is reading this, I urge him to make contact with us.”
Members of the public are advised not to approach McAlpine.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-nca-appeals-for-help-tracing-wanted-man
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Lorry driver jailed after NCA investigation05/01/2024 14:15:00
A Lithuanian lorry driver has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after attempting to import cocaine worth £4.8 million into the UK.
Tracked down in Spain - fugitive wanted over UK drug plot faces extradition01/01/2024 12:10:00
A fugitive wanted by the National Crime Agency in connection with drug smuggling and distribution in the UK has been arrested in southern Spain
Wolverhampton woman charged over pre-Christmas cocaine seizure29/12/2023 12:20:00
National Crime Agency officers have charged a 58-year-old woman from Wolverhampton with drug smuggling offences following a seizure at Heathrow Airport.
Woman charged as part of NCA cash smuggling investigation26/12/2023 12:15:00
A woman has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of tens of millions of pounds in criminal cash between the UK and the United Arab Emirates.
Teenager sentenced for online campaign of harassment and stalking26/12/2023 11:15:00
A teenager from London has been sentenced after conducting an online campaign of stalking and harassment against female internet users.
Three British nationals arrested as international operation leads to seizure of 1.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic22/12/2023 16:15:00
Three British nationals have been arrested as part of an international operation against drug trafficking across the Atlantic, which has seen around 1.2 tonnes of cocaine seized from a boat
Second member of travelling child abuse network sentenced in UK21/12/2023 10:20:00
A man from London has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for sexually abusing young boys in Morocco.
Banker charged with bribery20/12/2023 11:25:00
A former Director of Corporate Banking at First Bank of Nigeria (UK) has been charged with a bribery offence following a National Crime Agency investigation.