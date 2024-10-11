Operation Venetic: Two firearms and drugs dealers jailed

Two criminals who sold Class A drugs and firearms have been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Mark Nolan, 55, and Darren Herlihy, 38, operated on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat before it was taken down in 2020.

Nolan, who used the handles ‘RobustBronze’ and ‘MasterCastle’ was sentenced to 20 years on 9th October at Liverpool Crown Court.

Herlihy, who used the handle ‘JerryCoke’ was jailed for 12 years.

In March this year Nolan, of Melling, Liverpool, admitted conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Nolan acted as an agent and broker for another EncroChat user, selling firearms on his behalf.

Herlihy, who lived on a barge in Burscough, Lancashire, admitted conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, conspiracy to supply heroin and cannabis, on the eve of his trial last month.

Nolan, who has 31 previous convictions for 62 offences, purchased a Tec-9 automatic pistol, with between 200 and 400 rounds of ammunition, a Star 9 pistol, with 50 rounds of ammunition, and a Walther PPK, also with 50 rounds of ammunition.

He sold the firearms and ammunition onto Herlihy, who has 14 previous convictions for 17 offences, who then sold them onto other criminals.

Herlihy also conspired to supply 2kgs of heroin and 136kgs of cannabis. Nolan was involved in deals to supply at least 22.5 kgs of cocaine, 57kgs of cannabis and 3kgs heroin.

National Crime Agency investigators under Operation Venetic – the NCA-led, UK law enforcement response to the takedown of EncroChat, proved that the handles belonged to both men.

NCA operations manager Ben Rutter said:

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threats of drugs and firearms, and we will continue to do everything possible to fulfil our mission.

“Our officers built a rock-solid case against these men who eventually realised they had no alternative but to admit their crimes.

“Offenders who peddle semi-automatic guns and heroin do not care in the slightest about the safety of our streets and residents. Their only concern is making money.”