Operational Honours and Awards List April 2023

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.

The full list is below:

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Oliver James STEAD, Army Air Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Paul WORTH, Royal Tank Regiment

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Elizabeth DUGGLEBY-CANTRELL, Intelligence Corps

Captain Darren JOHNSON, The Royal Dragoon Guards

Staff Sergeant Jodi Marie JOHNSON, Intelligence Corps

Major Mark Richard Hort PLAYER, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Lauren Frances SHEPHERD, The Royal Logistic Corps

Acting Warrant Officer James William PUTLAND, Royal Air Force

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service (KCVS)

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Kenneth Robert COPELAND, Army Air Corps

Major Stephanie Ann MANNING-DEGOBERTIERE, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Captain Lucy Monica Manners POWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Benjamin Andrew WHITE, Corps of Royal Engineers

Private Harry James DEAR, The Royal Logistic Corps

King’s Commendation for Bravery (KCB)

Lance Sergeant Robert John PADGHAM, Coldstream Guards

Foreign Awards List

The full list is below:

US LEGION OF MERIT (Degree of Officer)

Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Edward Graham AHLGREN, OBE

Brigadier Oliver Charles Christopher BROWN

Brigadier (now Retired) Stephen John CARTWRIGHT, OBE

US BRONZE STAR MEDAL

Major Marc Edward HUGHES, Royal Tank Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2, Nicholas Hywel PUGH, The Parachute Regiment

Captain (now Major) Robert James SMITH, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Squadron Leader Robert James HURCOMB, Royal Air Force

Squadron Leader Alan John SWAN, Royal Air Force

CANADIAN MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

Colonel (now Brigadier) Richard Frederick Lander Lyne

CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “NATO” BAR

Major Simon TUCKER, Royal Corps of Signals

CANADIAN SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL WITH “Expedition” BAR

Captain Thomas Oliver MILTON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Médaille DE LA DÉFENSE NATIONALE (ÉCHELON BRONZE)

Major Samuel MORETON, Royal Marines

Lieutenant (now Lieutenant Commander) Kristopher John STOREY, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander David John THOMPSON, Royal Navy

Médaille d’outre-mer (SAHEL)