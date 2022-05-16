Operational Honours and Awards List May 2022

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List was recently (13 May 2022) announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.

The full list is below:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Daniel BLANCHFORD OBE, Royal Marines

Air Commodore Simon Robert STRASDIN OBE, Royal Air Force

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel David Christopher MIDDLETON, The Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Rupert Mark ROBINSON, The Light Dragoons

Wing Commander Thomas Leslie STEVENSON MBE, Royal Air Force

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Major Stephen Geoffrey WHITE, The Parachute Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Daniel James BRYCELAND, Corps of Royal Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Thomas Anthony WHITEHEAD, Intelligence Corps

Air Force Cross (AFC)

Wing Commander Kevin Harry Thomas LATCHMAN, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Edward BINDLOSS GIBB, Royal Air Force

Mention in Despatches (MID)

Private Ahmad FAHIM, The Parachute Regiment

Corporal Daniel Matthew HOYLAND, The Parachute Regiment

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCB)

Private Lewis Bradley O’CONNOR, The Parachute Regiment

Chief Petty Officer Jamie Andrew WARD, Royal Navy

Captain Lucy Elizabeth RUSSELL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)