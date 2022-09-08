techUK
|Printable version
Operational Resilience and Critical Third Parties | Wayne Scott, NCC Group
Hugo sits down with Wayne Scott, NCC’s Regulatory Compliance Solutions Lead for a discussion on the recently developing financial-technology regulatory policy-making area of operational resilience and critical third parties.
techUK's Hugo Rousseau, Head of Financial Services and NCC Group's Wayne Scott, Regulatory Compliance Solutions Lead discuss a number of key topics including future changes to the policy-making landscape, ensuring operational compliance and the release of the DP3/22 discussion papers.
FS | OR and CTP's | Interviews | Wayne Scott, NCC Group
The Prudential Regulatory Authority's (PRA) Supervisory Statement 2/21 regulations are already set to be mirrored across the Financial Markets Infrastructure with the same rules expected to be applied to critical third parties. Doing so would place the UK financial services critical third parties in line with the upcoming Digitial Operational Resilience Act (DORA) regulation too.
SS2/21 predominately focuses on “important business services”, such as business critical third-party applications, which, if disrupted, would impact the PRA’s objectives in creating a more coherent regulatory landscape, a firm’s reputation and ultimately the financial stability of the UK. As a result, the PRA makes it clear that firms should assess the materiality and risks of all third-party agreements using all relevant criteria set out in Chapter 5 of the statement.
Organisations should assess the resilience of their supply chain, categorising outsourcers on their criticality, financial stability and concentration risk, with particular attention paid to services in the cloud. Once this is understood, businesses can put the appropriate strategies and systems in place to manage risk. This can include implementing robust onboarding and procurement policies and ensuring software escrow agreements and verification testing are built into any supplier contracts.
Once this is understood, businesses can put the appropriate strategies and systems in place to manage risk. This can include implementing robust onboarding and procurement policies and ensuring software escrow agreements and verification testing are built into any supplier contracts.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/financial-services-interviews-operational-resilience-and-critical-third-parties-wayne-scott-ncc-group.html
Latest News from
techUK
Event round-up: HMRC DALAS Framework Market Engagement Event08/09/2022 16:25:00
The event round-up and recording of the HMRC DALAS Framework Session we hosted on Tuesday 6 September.
MOD releases the Joint Doctrine Publication 0-40, UK Space Power07/09/2022 16:15:00
Space is critical to society, underpinning almost every aspect of life in the Information Age and is a vital component of national security, enabling the UK’s military operational advantage.
Preparing the UK for the future of work07/09/2022 15:10:00
techUK sets out its recommendations for government to prepare the UK for the future of work.
Removing confusing ‘legal but harmful’ definition for adults is the right way to ensure the Online Safety Bill can achieve its objectives to make the UK the safest place to be online for children06/09/2022 14:05:00
The Online Safety Bill is an important piece of legislation that is needed to protect children from harm online and ensure that tech companies have a clear and workable regulatory framework to address illegal and seriously harmful content online.
UKRI presents strategy for delivering key R&D objectives05/09/2022 11:25:00
UKRI has published its corporate plan to deliver key improvements to the UK’s R&D ecosystem during the next 3 years.
Launching techUK's new metaverse campaign02/09/2022 11:25:00
Underneath the hype, the countless articles, and the jokes about avatars that this technology has amassed, a larger conversation about the design the next generation of the internet has started to emerge.
techUK’s Political Party Conference schedule 202201/09/2022 16:25:00
techUK will be hosting a number of activities at Conservative and Labour party conferences this year in partnership with a range of members, exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech industry. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of both Labour and Conservative party conference.
Call for Blogs | Nations and Regions Campaign Week31/08/2022 10:20:00
Join techUK from 12 – 16 September as we explore, show and celebrate the contributions made by the tech sector to drive forward levelling up, digital adoption, develop digital skills, connect people and harness R&D in the UK’s nations and regions as part of techUK’s Local Digital Capital week.
To unleash Britain's potential in science and technology we need to invest in the future of compute - and we need to invest now31/08/2022 09:20:00
The UK has played a historic and leading role in developing the field of computing, with figures such as Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace and Alan Turing known around the world for extending the frontiers of science and technology.