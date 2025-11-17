Operationalising DefTech campaign week 2025 #DefTechWeek2025

techUK is pleased to announce our next defence campaign week, running from 17-21 November 2025.

This 2025 Defence Industrial Strategy and the preceding Strategic Defence Review, set out bold ambitions for how the Ministry of Defence will develop, procure and deploy Defence Tech. But, as highlighted in techUK’s DefTech Manifesto, the challenge facing the UK’s Defence Enterprise is grasping the increasing complexity and scale of making the transformation a reality.

Last year’s campaign week examined the ways in which technology will transform defence strategically, tactically, and logistically. Looking beyond the theory, this year we will focus on how to make that transformation a reality: to operationalise DefTech.

Throughout this week we are publishing contributions from techUK members, offering thought-leadership on how Government and industry in partnership can address the core-enabler challenges that delay and prevent technologies from reaching the battlespace:

