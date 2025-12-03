Operations at highest level since pandemic

Sustained progress in the NHS.

The number of planned and performed operations in Scotland has reached its highest level since January 2020, new figures published yesterday show.

In the 12 months to October 2025, there were 297,014 operations planned – a 4.5% increase from the previous 12 months – whilst 271,328 operations were performed, a 4.6% increase.

Both figures represent the highest levels since before the pandemic and demonstrate the positive trajectory of the Scottish Government's plan to rebuild NHS capacity and reduce waiting times.

This is in addition to five consecutive months of reductions in long waits with new outpatient waits of over a year reduced by 17.9% between April 2025 and October 2025. In the same period, the total over 52 week waiting list size for new inpatient/daycase procedures also reduced by 26.1%.

Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:

"These figures are more evidence that we are turning a corner in the NHS and our plan is working. We are building real momentum in our efforts to recover NHS capacity and reduce waiting times for patients across Scotland. "Reaching the highest number of planned and performed operations since before the pandemic is a significant milestone and testament to the hard work and dedication of NHS staff across the country. "Both our National Treatment Centres and our strategic investment in health boards are adding thousands of additional procedures for patients who need them, and we will continue to expand capacity. “This government is determined to reduce long waiting times and while we know there is more to do, it is clear that our plan to drive improvements in the NHS is paying off.”

Despite continuing pressures on the system, NHS Scotland carried out 815 operations per day in October 2025, an increase from 731 in October 2024. Over the 12 months to October 2025, there were 743 operations carried out per day, up from 711 in the year ending October 2024.

Background

The National Treatment Centres programme – the single biggest increase in planned care capacity ever created in NHS Scotland – also continues to steadily grow, with activity set to rise from over 20,000 procedures in 2024/25 to over 30,000 in 2025/26.

Health Boards will protect planned care for specific specialities through our investments in Gartnavel, Inverclyde Royal Hospital and through our National Treatment Centres. These sites will deliver over 2,500 additional orthopaedic and 9,500 cataract procedures per year.