Scottish Government
|Printable version
Operations at highest level since pandemic
Sustained progress in the NHS.
The number of planned and performed operations in Scotland has reached its highest level since January 2020, new figures published yesterday show.
In the 12 months to October 2025, there were 297,014 operations planned – a 4.5% increase from the previous 12 months – whilst 271,328 operations were performed, a 4.6% increase.
Both figures represent the highest levels since before the pandemic and demonstrate the positive trajectory of the Scottish Government's plan to rebuild NHS capacity and reduce waiting times.
This is in addition to five consecutive months of reductions in long waits with new outpatient waits of over a year reduced by 17.9% between April 2025 and October 2025. In the same period, the total over 52 week waiting list size for new inpatient/daycase procedures also reduced by 26.1%.
Health Secretary Neil Gray yesterday said:
"These figures are more evidence that we are turning a corner in the NHS and our plan is working. We are building real momentum in our efforts to recover NHS capacity and reduce waiting times for patients across Scotland.
"Reaching the highest number of planned and performed operations since before the pandemic is a significant milestone and testament to the hard work and dedication of NHS staff across the country.
"Both our National Treatment Centres and our strategic investment in health boards are adding thousands of additional procedures for patients who need them, and we will continue to expand capacity.
“This government is determined to reduce long waiting times and while we know there is more to do, it is clear that our plan to drive improvements in the NHS is paying off.”
Despite continuing pressures on the system, NHS Scotland carried out 815 operations per day in October 2025, an increase from 731 in October 2024. Over the 12 months to October 2025, there were 743 operations carried out per day, up from 711 in the year ending October 2024.
Background
The National Treatment Centres programme – the single biggest increase in planned care capacity ever created in NHS Scotland – also continues to steadily grow, with activity set to rise from over 20,000 procedures in 2024/25 to over 30,000 in 2025/26.
Health Boards will protect planned care for specific specialities through our investments in Gartnavel, Inverclyde Royal Hospital and through our National Treatment Centres. These sites will deliver over 2,500 additional orthopaedic and 9,500 cataract procedures per year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/operations-at-highest-level-since-pandemic/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Amending the visitor levy03/12/2025 10:05:00
A bill is being prepared to give councils greater flexibility over how they design and implement a visitor levy.
CAMHS waiting times standard met for a year02/12/2025 15:05:00
Sustained improvement in mental health care for children and young people.
Finding new owners for empty homes02/12/2025 12:05:00
Scheme launched to help return more empty homes to active use.
Tackling pyrotechnics at football matches02/12/2025 10:05:00
Views are being sought on whether the law on Football Banning Orders (FBOs) should be updated to crack down on pyrotechnics use and other forms of football-related disorder.
December payment for thousands of Scots carers01/12/2025 15:05:00
Carer’s Allowance Supplement will be paid to more than 96,000 carers across Scotland from 4 December.
Breast Screening Modernisation Programme Final Report01/12/2025 13:05:00
This report presents findings and recommendations from Scotland’s Breast Screening Modernisation Board.
Growing Scotland’s languages01/12/2025 12:05:00
The Gaelic and Scots languages have gained official status as people across Scotland celebrate St Andrew’s Day.
Supporting regional partnerships to drive growth28/11/2025 17:15:00
Empowering regions to make the decisions that are right for them.
Scottish Government high level action plan in response to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights28/11/2025 15:05:00
Scottish Government’s High Level Action Plan which sets out the activity we are taking to respond to the Concluding Observations made by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (UN Committee) during the seventh State party review in February 2025, in relation to devolved matters.