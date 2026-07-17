Operators have permits revoked in waste crack down

The Environment Agency has served revocation notices to the operators of two waste sites that have repeatedly breached permit conditions.

This means that, once the notices take effect, EWS NW Ltd (EWS) in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, and BJL Waste Management Ltd (BJL) – around seven miles away in Glossop, Derbyshire - must stop all activities authorised by their permits.

The revocation notices also require the operators to remove waste from the sites. If they do not comply with the notices, they may be committing offences.

BJL, which is based at Melandra Road in Glossop, and EWS, which is based at Outram Road in Dukinfield, may appeal the decision to revoke the permit to the Planning Inspector before the notice takes effect.

If an appeal is made the permit will remain in force until the appeal is determined or withdrawn.

If there is no appeal, the revocation notice for BJL will come into effect on 21 July 2026, and the company must remove all waste on site by 18 August 2026. The revocation notice for EWS will come into effect on 3 August 2026 if there is no appeal, and the company must remove all waste from site by 1 September 2026.

The decisions to revoke the permits come as the Environment Agency steps up its action on waste crime as part of its 10 Point Plan – including taking faster, more targeted action on persistent poor operator performance.

EA takes ‘decisive action’

Jeni Brittlebank, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Environmental permits are there to protect people and the environment and where we find a waste site breaching permit conditions we will step in to take decisive action. These companies have failed to take the opportunities they’ve been given to get back in line with their environmental permits. As part of our 10 point plan to take swifter action on persistent poor operator performance we’ve made the decision to revoke these permits.

The Environment Agency issued a suspension notice to BJL in December 2025 due to concerns about the effects of contaminated run-off entering a nearby watercourse.

A suspension notice was issued to EWS in January 2026 due to concerns about the fire risk on the site.

The remedial steps in those notices were not completed and so no waste can be brought on to the sites.

The Environment Agency’s 10 point plan involves a focused, sustained programme of action that builds on existing partnerships to strengthen prevention, improve detection, and deliver more consistent enforcement.

People can report issues with permitted waste sites, or illegal waste activity to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org