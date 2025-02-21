Innovate UK
Opinions on ultra-processed foods being sought
People across the UK will be asked to share their views on ultra-processed foods as part of a new project intended to help shape research and policy on UPFs.
It is the first in-depth deliberative dialogue to focus specifically on ultra-processed foods (UPFs). People will be asked to share what they think about UPFs, including how they affect our health as well as their governance and regulation.
The insights will be used to shape the direction of research. The project will also explore where people get their information from and who they trust.
The findings will be brought together with existing evidence about the public’s perceptions of UPFs to help UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) identify and address gaps in existing knowledge and develop future research priorities.
New National Food Strategy
The results of the project will also be made available to government and wider stakeholders and feed into work underway to create a new National Food Strategy. The strategy will focus on:
- food security
- health
- the environment
- the economy
The challenges surrounding food and UPFs are deeply interdisciplinary, spanning:
- health
- affordability
- regulation
- food environments
- sustainable production
- manufacturing
The UK’s research councils have a crucial role in advancing research across these areas, from understanding diet and health impacts to shaping food systems and policies.
Groundbreaking public dialogue
Dr Riaz Bhunnoo, Associate Director of UKRI’s Global Food Security Programme, said:
Food matters to everyone in society, and we know that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are a major component of modern diets. It is therefore vital that we include public perspectives in our approach to research on UPFs. This new dialogue will explore some of the complexities around how people view UPFs and their place in our food system and we hope that as a result, future research into UPFs will better respond to peoples’ experiences and priorities.
Tom Saunders, Head of Public Engagement at UKRI, said:
This groundbreaking public dialogue comes at a crucial moment in the debate around ultra-processed foods. By bringing public voices into a conversation that they have not been involved in, we will gain vital insights into people’s lived experiences, concerns, and hopes. This evidence will be instrumental in shaping future research and ensuring it responds to real public needs and priorities.
Understanding the role of UPFs in ill health
The project was commissioned by UKRI with support from Sciencewise, the UKRI funded public dialogue programme.
Research has revealed that people are increasingly eating foods high in fats, sugar and salt as well as UPFs, and this has been linked to rising rates of obesity and poor health. The UK population ranks among the worst in Europe for levels of obesity and is one of the biggest consumers of UPFs.
Tackling obesity and related poor health is hugely challenging, and understanding the role of UPFs in dietary choices and ill health is a major part of this.
Many UPFs are high in fat, salt and sugar, which people are encouraged to eat less of under the Eat Well Guide. But, confusingly, some foods that contain valuable nutrition such as sliced wholemeal bread and fish fingers are also categorised as UPF.
Better understanding of people’s views
Indeed, there is no single universally agreed definition for UPFs. The most common definition people tend to use is ‘formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, typically created by a series of industrial techniques and processes’.
This has led to UPFs being fiercely debated in the media and in public forums, highlighting the knowledge gaps that exist.
The British Science Association published a report in October 2024 that reviewed the existing evidence about the public’s perceptions of UPFs. It found that many people are uncertain about what UPFs are and whether they are safe.
UKRI commissioned the 2024 report to better understand what is already known about people’s views on UPFs and to identify areas that could need further investigation as part of a UK-wide public dialogue.
Deciding future actions and activities
Understanding the UK public’s perceptions and attitudes towards UPFs across a range of contexts is important in deciding future actions and activities. The Sciencewise public dialogue commissioned by UKRI will engage a diverse group of the public to deliberate on UPFs to help shape future work.
An oversight group, made up of representatives from academia, government, industry and non-governmental organisations will advise the public dialogue, including on its progress. The main role of the group will be to ensure that all voices feed into the dialogue. Its membership is published in the ‘Further information’ section.
Hopkins Van Mil will carry out the dialogue, while URSUS Consulting will evaluate the results.
The public dialogue started in January and findings will be reported once it has concluded in a year’s time.
Further information
Making sense of Ultra-Processed Foods: a public dialogue oversight group membership
Chair
- Theresa Marteau, University of Cambridge
Members
- Michelle Patel, Food Standards Agency
- Tazeem Bhatia, Department of Health and Social Care
- Lucy Foster, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Anne Ferguson-Smith, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council
- Julie Lovegrove, University of Reading
- Bob Doherty, University of York
- Ciarán Forde, Wageningen University & Research
- Ortwin Renn, University of Stuttgart
- John Mathers, Newcastle University
- Anna Taylor, The Food Foundation
- Dan Crossley, Food Ethics Council
- James Toop, Bite Back
- Lizzy McHugh, Institute of Grocery Distribution
- Kate Halliwell, The Food and Drink Federation
