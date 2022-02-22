Opportunities to inform the Independent State Pension age review

We are seeking academics and experts to help inform the independent State Pension age review. The closing date for expression of interest is 11 March 2022.

We are seeking academics and experts to support the independent State Pension age review. This will provide an opportunity to inform assessments on the relevant factors, metrics and relative effectiveness of these in determining our recommendations on future State Pension age changes. The experts will provide advice to Baroness Neville-Rolfe, the Independent Reviewer, at key stages throughout the development of the Independent Report.

The successful candidates will not receive remuneration, but travel expenses will be met. A forward look of scheduled meetings will provide notice and timings. Physical attendance may be required.

Background

The government is required by the Pensions Act 2014 to conduct a review of State Pension age every 6 years. This helps to ensure the way that the State Pension age is set is robust, transparent and provides fairness to both taxpayers and pensioners. The independent report on other specified factors will provide evidence to inform the government review and is led by Baroness Neville-Rolfe. Read the terms of reference.

Expectation of advisers

Advisers are sought from academia, institutions, think tanks and elsewhere. They should have the requisite knowledge and experience on the subject matters of the review and standing in their field of expertise.

We may be sharing information in confidence which will inform the government review. Advisers will be expected to abide to the principles, that they cannot share, duplicate, or quote from unpublished work in any respect. Terms of reference will be drawn up to reinforce the confidentiality rule.

Advisers will be invited to participate in periodic meetings on dates to be agreed. We anticipate input may be required until the end of August. Specific tasks may include:

in reference to factors on determining State Pension age, provide advice on: which factors could be taken into consideration when considering how to set entitlement to State Pension age in the future identification of relevant sources of evidence and expert assessment of its strengths any other factors to be addressed by the independent report and the selection of evidence

provide advice on emerging recommendations and share opinions with Baroness Neville-Rolfe and her representatives

read and assess drafts of sections of the independent report

participate in meetings to discuss policy development and provide expert and technical advice

Time commitment

We estimate that the adviser will spend an hour per month in discussion with Baroness Neville-Rolfe up to August 2022 and a further 5 hours reading or writing over that period. This is a guide as the actual requirement is difficult to predict without having a conversation between the parties.

Skills

The skills and attributes that are necessary for the adviser to have are:

established expertise in the field of one or more of the following: longevity and ageing (including life expectancies and inequalities)

health and disability-free and healthy life expectancies

older people and the labour market

intergenerational fairness

UK pensions

fiscal challenges especially those associated with an ageing population understanding of the social and economic context and the range of views of prospective stakeholders the ability to explain complex subjects to a non-expert audience orally and in writing the ability to offer the Independent Reviewer impartial advice maintain confidentiality until the final report is published

The adviser will be expected to declare potential conflicts of interest and offer Baroness Neville-Rolfe impartial advice, regardless of any personal or professional interest.

Applications

Expression of Interest:

Interested candidates should send a CV and covering letter (no longer than 2 sides) setting out their suitability for the post to: ind.statepensionagereview@dwp.gov.uk.

Closing date: midnight on 11 March 2022.

We expect informal interviews will be conducted remotely and likely to take place in late March. The appointment is subject to agreement to abide by the confidentially rules and approval by Baroness Neville-Rolfe.

About the State Pension Age Independent Review

The Independent Report will be published its finding later this year

For more information please contact: ind.statepensionagereview@dwp.gov.uk