HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime are being lost
The police inspectorate has warned of missed opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime, with intelligence gathering neither being effective nor robust enough.
Get the report : Improving the response to organised immigration crime
In a new report, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected how effectively UK law enforcement agencies tackle organised immigration crime in England and Wales.
HMICFRS found that, since 2021, the number of activities by UK law enforcement agencies to disrupt organised crime groups had increased substantially. But the inspectorate found that the agencies involved in tackling organised immigration crime can’t always share intelligence with each other as effectively as they need to. And there were very few examples of forces or regional organised crime units proactively targeting these criminals.
The inspectorate also found:
- most organised crime groups involved in immigration offences are being graded as low priority by law enforcement agencies;
- instances where frontline personnel didn’t have direct access to the Police National Database or automated facial recognition technology; and
- a lack of clarity among UK law enforcement agencies over roles and responsibilities when tackling organised immigration crime.
HMICFRS has made ten recommendations to chief constables, the National Crime Agency and others. These include clarifying roles and responsibilities of law enforcement agencies, improving the processes for migrant identification and intelligence gathering, and making sure law enforcement agencies take all opportunities to investigate and disrupt identified organised crime groups.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:
“Despite efforts to prioritise and tackle organised immigration crime, it remains a serious and persistent problem for the UK.
“People try to enter the UK in various ways. The most common, and extraordinarily dangerous way, is in a small boat crossing the English Channel, with many using the services of criminals specialising in organised immigration crime. The consequences of these crossings can be grave; increasingly, migrants – including children – drown during the journey.
“Organised immigration crime poses unique challenges for the police and other UK law enforcement bodies. And while we found that the response had improved in recent years, much more needs to be done.
“For example, they weren’t always clear on roles and responsibilities when it came to tackling organised immigration crime. During our inspection, we found instances where frontline personnel didn’t have access to the Police National Database or facial recognition technology. And many opportunities to address these crimes were being missed. Organised crime groups were not being prioritised by law enforcement agencies.
“We have made ten recommendations that are intended to improve how organised crime groups are being identified and tackled. Their implementation is intended to strengthen the response to organised immigration crime and, ultimately, lead to fewer lives being lost.”
Since the inspection fieldwork was completed, the Government created the Border Security Command, which is designed to improve co-ordination and leadership when it comes to tackling organised immigration crime.
Get the report : Improving the response to organised immigration crime
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- In January 2024, the then Home Secretary commissioned us to inspect how effectively the police and National Crime Agency tackle organised immigration crime in England and Wales. The Home Secretary also asked us to assess how the whole system approaches tackling these crimes.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/opportunities-to-investigate-organised-immigration-crime-being-lost/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading06/05/2025 15:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Reading.
PEEL assessment framework (PAF) 2025–202711/04/2025 14:25:00
We have published our assessment framework for our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme for the 2025-2027 cycle.
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed11/04/2025 09:10:00
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Cause of concern revisit letter25/03/2025 15:20:00
We revisited Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service after identifying a cause of concern related to fire protection.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley14/03/2025 09:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring10/03/2025 11:10:00
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
Terms of reference: Report on the progress made against recommendations in our 2023 inspection of the police response to child sexual exploitation in England and Wales06/03/2025 15:25:00
In January 2025, the Home Secretary commissioned us to report on progress made to address the recommendations of our 2023 report on the effectiveness of the police and law enforcement bodies’ response to group-based child sexual exploitation in England and Wales.