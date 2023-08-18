Opportunity: Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit - Threats and Opportunities of AI for Policing

techUK is working closely with the Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit (NPCU) to carry out a scoping exercise with industry around advances in AI, what they mean for public safety, what capabilities might be needed to respond to AI-enabled criminality and what opportunities these advances provide Policing.

The Policing Minister is keen to engage with industry and academia via techUK after this initial scoping exercise in early Autumn through both roundtables and visits.

NPCU is leading work within the Home Office Public Safety Group on how the Government should respond to the threat/opportunity of AI as it affects policing and wider law enforcement. This includes looking at legislation and regulations, guidelines for using AI tooling as well as funding for the development, testing and rollout of AI-enabled tooling. This work complements work going on within policing, led by the Policing Chief Scientific Advisor, including an initial roundtable on the 24th August.

If you are interested in getting involved in this area of work: Please complete this form.

You should submit your response by COP 14th September 2023. Please be mindful of the maximum word count for each question. Whilst we appreciate you will have lots to share, at this stage the NPCU are after top level responses with opportunities to discuss the finer details further down the line.