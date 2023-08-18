techUK
|Printable version
Opportunity: Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit - Threats and Opportunities of AI for Policing
techUK is working closely with the Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit (NPCU) to carry out a scoping exercise with industry around advances in AI, what they mean for public safety, what capabilities might be needed to respond to AI-enabled criminality and what opportunities these advances provide Policing.
The Policing Minister is keen to engage with industry and academia via techUK after this initial scoping exercise in early Autumn through both roundtables and visits.
NPCU is leading work within the Home Office Public Safety Group on how the Government should respond to the threat/opportunity of AI as it affects policing and wider law enforcement. This includes looking at legislation and regulations, guidelines for using AI tooling as well as funding for the development, testing and rollout of AI-enabled tooling. This work complements work going on within policing, led by the Policing Chief Scientific Advisor, including an initial roundtable on the 24th August.
If you are interested in getting involved in this area of work: Please complete this form.
You should submit your response by COP 14th September 2023. Please be mindful of the maximum word count for each question. Whilst we appreciate you will have lots to share, at this stage the NPCU are after top level responses with opportunities to discuss the finer details further down the line.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/opportunity-home-office-national-policing-capabilities-unit-threats-and-opportunities-of-ai-for-policing.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK National Security Committee Strategic Priorities 202318/08/2023 14:25:00
Governed by the National Security Committee, the mission of techUK's National Security programme is to advocate for and provide better collaboration between industry and the National Security community to create an environment for meaningful transformation across the sector.
Government publishes National Cyber Strategy Annual Progress Report17/08/2023 16:20:00
Progress being made in all 5 action areas of the strategy, but there's still much to be done.
Institutions of Innovation: Launch insight15/08/2023 15:05:00
Learn more about our new series exploring the institutions at the forefront of UK innovation policy.
Help celebrate the unsung heroes from across the Justice Sector14/08/2023 09:15:00
The Inspire Justice Awards, delivered by Skills for Justice, the UK’s Sector Skills Council, returns in 2023 to shine a light on more of the hidden heroes working across the entire justice system.
Feature on Police Professional | Tackling VAWG and RASSO Impact Days10/08/2023 11:25:00
techUK’s ‘Impact Days’ have been featured on Police Professional, highlighting member and stakeholder contributions around how tech is used and developed to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).
As the Government reviews the Investigatory Powers Act’s notices regime, it is vital we maintain proper checks and balances to protect privacy10/08/2023 11:05:00
The IPA sets out statutory powers used by public authorities, including law enforcement and the UK intelligence community, to obtain communications data. The notices regime, which is set out in the Act, provides for three different kinds of notices that the government can impose on service providers falling within the IPA's scope: data retention notices, technical capability notices and national security notices.
techUK and Axiologik join forces in lead-up to presenting the UK Tech Plan at major political party conferences08/08/2023 11:25:00
Leading technology trade association, techUK, is set to take centre stage at major political party conferences in September and October, where they will discuss the UK Tech Plan.
Regulatory Horizons Council: Review into regulating quantum technology applications07/08/2023 11:25:00
Opportunity from the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC)