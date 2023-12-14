Chatham House
|Printable version
Opposition and worker protests create an unstable setting for Bangladesh’s general election
EXPERT COMMENT
The country has enjoyed economic development and stability, but with opposition parties banned and protest continuing, a peaceful election is uncertain.
Bangladesh’s general election, scheduled for January 7, will likely be plagued by controversy and violence.
Growing anti-government sentiment, rooted in calls for the reinstatement of a neutral caretaker government abolished in 2013, has become intertwined with the grievances of the country’s strategically important textile sector.
Thousands of opposition leaders have been arrested following a major rally in October. This comes amid growing frictions with the West: the US imposed visa restrictions on several Bangladeshi nationals in 2021 for ‘undermining the democratic election process’ and the 2023 Civicus Monitor Report has recently downgraded Bangladesh’s civic space to ‘closed’, its lowest category.
Bangladesh’s 2018 general election was not considered free and fair by many observers, following a near unanimous victory for the ruling Awami League party, which secured 293 of 300 seats.
The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hopes to challenge allegations of democratic backsliding by showing it is capable of holding a free and fair election in January. Over two dozen political parties have registered to participate in the 2024 election and over 100 observers will monitor the proceedings.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/12/opposition-and-worker-protests-create-unstable-setting-bangladeshs-general-election
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Putin faces growing threat from the wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers12/12/2023 09:20:00
The grass-roots movement poses a real challenge in the run-up to Russia’s March 2024 presidential election.
The UK’s Safety of Rwanda Bill is a reminder that democracies are not immune from attacks on the rule of law11/12/2023 15:10:00
The UK government’s new bill, unveiled alongside a new treaty with Rwanda, is extraordinary – for all the wrong reasons.
The UK nuclear industry needs to take cybersecurity more seriously11/12/2023 13:20:00
Decades-old concerns are still not being adequately addressed.
What does Turkey’s policy on the Gaza war mean for the region?11/12/2023 11:25:00
In spite of its diplomatic activism, Ankara is careful that its role will not overshadow that of the Arab Gulf states.
Russia’s war on Ukraine has strengthened Lukashenka but undermined Belarus05/12/2023 09:20:00
Aliaksandr Lukashenka has capitalized on the conflict, but his regime’s dependence on Russia is eroding Belarusian sovereignty.
What COP28 needs to address to avoid climate disaster04/12/2023 12:20:00
The climate is on its way to exceeding a 1.5°C increase in the global temperature. World leaders can stop it – but they have to act now.
The UK's new development strategy is a good start but should be bolder29/11/2023 09:20:00
The white paper should help restore confidence in the UK’s approach to international development, but it ducks some central questions.
What a far-right surge in the Netherlands means for Europe27/11/2023 12:20:00
A solid bloc of Eurosceptic parties in power is cause for concern.