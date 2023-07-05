NHS Wales
|Printable version
Optimising the impact of your efforts – two new tools to deploy behavioural science
Public Health Wales’ Behavioural Science Unit is pleased to announce the launch of two new PDF-based behavioural science tools to help practitioners and policy makers better understand and influence human behaviour.
Behavioural science can help you to develop evidence-based insights to understand, account for and influence human behaviour, helping you to get the most from your organisational policies, services and communications.
Following on from the launch of: Improving health and wellbeing: a guide to using behavioural science in policy and practice the behavioural science unit are pleased to launch two new tools to help you unpack the first and second stages of designing behaviour change interventions.
Tool 1 – Deciding on behaviours and populations is designed to help in the development of clear definitions of the behaviours and population group(s) of focus. This clarity helps ensure an accurate understanding of the influences, providing a robust foundation for the development of effective interventions. The tool is in an editable PDF format allowing you to record your thinking and develop a clear behavioural specification.
Tool 2 – Behavioural Diagnosis – How to collect insights is the second stage of designing behaviour change interventions and follows on from Tool 1 by providing a step-by-step guide to diagnosing the factors influencing behaviour and identifying barriers and enablers to behaviour change in your target population.
Wherever you are starting your behaviour change journey from, these tools will help bring a behavioural focus to your work and will contribute to meeting your behaviour change goals.
We welcome feedback from users of our behaviour change tools. If you have any comments or feedback please do get in touch. We’re keen to hear of examples of how the tools have been applied in practice and of any suggestions you might have on how to improve the tools in future iterations.
We can be contacted on Twitter: @BSU_PHW or by emailing phw.behaviourchange@wales.nhs.uk.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/optimising-the-impact-of-your-efforts-two-new-tools-to-deploy-behavioural-science/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
NHS at 75 – Public Health Wales new video showcases key milestones05/07/2023 16:20:00
As part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the NHS, Public Health Wales has released an exciting new video; this highlights key milestones in the organisation’s development, from the time it was set up in its current form in 2009 - one of the now 12 public bodies that make up NHS Wales.
NHS at 75 – Public Health Wales new video showcases key milestones05/07/2023 14:10:00
As part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the NHS, Public Health Wales has released an exciting new video; this highlights key milestones in the organisation’s development, from the time it was set up in its current form in 2009 - one of the now 12 public bodies that make up NHS Wales.
Investigations ongoing following a confirmed case of TB at The John Frost School, Newport.04/07/2023 15:33:00
Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Newport City Council are investigating a single case of tuberculosis (TB) in an individual associated with The John Frost School in Newport.
Development of 'Antibiotic Eye' online portal allows healthcare professionals in Wales to get localised data on antimicrobial resistance30/06/2023 10:25:00
Recent development of the ‘Antibiotic Eye’ online portal will enable healthcare professionals in Wales to have more localised and timely data on the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) position in the communities in which they work.
Latest official figures show impact of pandemic in Wales, with diagnosis of prostate cancer down by more than a quarter23/06/2023 10:15:00
New official statistics from Public Health Wales show the impact of the pandemic on the diagnosis of leading cancers in Wales for the first time.
Public Health Wales launches new tool to help reduce health inequality23/06/2023 09:15:00
A new digital platform is being launched to help stakeholders develop measures to reduce health inequality in Wales.
New insight into NHS interpretation services in Wales.21/06/2023 14:15:00
A ground breaking study by public health researchers in Wales has gathered valuable insight into NHS interpretation services available to sanctuary seekers in Wales.
Strong public support for government action against obesity20/06/2023 12:20:00
A new survey by Public Health Wales shows strong public support in Wales for government action to make the food we buy healthier.