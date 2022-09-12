Read the Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

This afternoon, a Procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the Coffin.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen will then take place.

You can view the Order of Service here: