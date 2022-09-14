Buckingham Palace
Order of Service for the Reception of the Coffin at the Lying-in-State for Her Majesty The Queen
Read the Order of Service for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall.
On the afternoon of Wednesday 14th September, The Queen’s coffin, borne on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, will be taken in procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in Westminster Hall to receive the Coffin, before the Lying-in-State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
You can view the Order of Service here:
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/order-service-reception-coffin-lying-state-her-majesty-queen
