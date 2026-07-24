Orders fall as manufacturers struggle to absorb cost pressures – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturing output fell in the three months to July, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey, extending a period of flat or falling volumes that began in mid-2024.

The decline in output volumes was broad-based, but driven by the food, drink & tobacco, paper, printing & media and metal products sub-sectors. Just two sub-sectors (aerospace, and motor vehicles & transport equipment) reported an increase in output.

Orders or sales remain the most cited constraint on output over the next three months, with the share of firms citing this standing above historical norms, while the share citing issues with materials or components fell from a three-year high in April, but remains elevated.

This comes as sentiment among UK manufacturers continued to deteriorate, with optimism about both the business situation and export prospects declining.

The volume of total new orders fell in July, at the fastest pace in six years, reflecting declines in both domestic and export orders. Manufacturers expect the total volume of new orders to decline again in the three months to October, at a rapid pace.

Cost pressures strengthened in the three months to July, with unit costs rising at their fastest pace since the quarter to October 2022. Both domestic and export selling prices also rose, at an above average pace. Manufacturers expect costs growth to slow slightly next quarter but to remain well above long-run averages.

Meanwhile, expectations for growth in domestic prices are their weakest since October 2024, and export prices are expected to fall. With costs rising more quickly than prices, the implication is that profitability is being squeezed. It is telling that the share of firms seeing the availability of internal finance as a constraint on investment has risen to its highest in six years.

Against this backdrop, investment intentions remain weak. Firms plan to cut investment in buildings, plant & machinery, innovation and training over the year ahead, held back by uncertainty about demand, inadequate net returns and a lack of internal finance. Employment has also continued to fall, with deeper cuts to headcount expected over the next three months.

Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, said:

“We’re seeing manufacturers being squeezed from both sides. Costs continue to climb while weak demand limits their ability to raise prices – leaving firms to absorb the pressure through shrinking margins, weaker investment and further cuts to employment.

“If the new administration is serious about reindustrialising Britain, restoring industrial competitiveness must be one of its first priorities. Cutting industrial electricity costs – which remain around 45% above the G7 median – would give manufacturers greater confidence to invest, expand and create jobs.”

The survey, based on the responses of 338 manufacturing firms, found: