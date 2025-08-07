Ordnance Survey - English
Ordnance Survey acquires full ownership of Dennis Maps
Ordnance Survey has announced its acquisition of the remaining shares in Dennis Maps, moving from a 25% shareholder to a 100% shareholder.
Since 2010 Ordnance Survey and Dennis Maps have maintained a strong relationship delivering high-quality mapping products through continued collaboration.
Ordnance Survey has acquired the remaining 75% shareholding from the Felix Dennis Estate. The acquisition supports their wishes to exit the company and wind up the Estate.
The acquisition reflects OS's commitment to maintaining high-quality mapping products.
OS has acquired full ownership of Dennis Maps.
Hazel Hendley, OS Chief People Officer and Dennis Maps Director, recently said:
"For the last 15 years OS and Dennis Maps have worked collaboratively to deliver high quality paper mapping products to the market. The acquisition builds on this relationship and highlights OS’s commitment to maintaining the national series of paper maps. We look forward to continuing to work with Dennis Maps to further evolve our paper map products and support other mapping providers with a high-quality printing service."
Steve Burry, Managing Director of Dennis Maps, recently said:
"Our commitment to supporting all of our customers remains unchanged, and we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We’ve built a strong and collaborative relationship with Ordnance Survey over the years, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them supplying high quality paper map products and helping to develop OS’s paper map products for the future."
