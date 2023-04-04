Ordnance Survey - English
|Printable version
Ordnance Survey add scents of Britain to personalised maps
The exciting new feature will evoke memories of the great outdoors.
Ordnance Survey (OS) announces an exciting new feature for OS Explorer and OS Landranger personalised maps. Customers will be able to add scents of Britain to custom made paper maps that evoke memories of the great outdoors.
OS is known for their iconic set of over 600 OS Explorer and Landranger paper maps which are the most detailed maps to cover the entirety of Great Britain. The range of products also extends to personalised maps which allow you to create your own centre point, and add your own title and image on the front cover.
The new feature will allow customers to add different scents of Britain to their custom made paper maps which will include freshly cut grass, salty sea air, oak trees, lavender fields, a muddy dog after a long walk, and freshly manured fields for those city dwellers who might crave the countryside.
The new OS Explorer scented map
OS will also be investing in new digital scent technology so that OS Surveyors’ GPS equipment will be kitted out with the latest technology to capture memories in the form of smell that can be recorded, stored, and added as new scents to the paper maps in future.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/news/scents-added-to-personalised-maps
Latest News from
Ordnance Survey - English
Ordnance Survey announces biggest digital transformation in over a decade28/02/2023 12:15:00
OS customers will now receive a personalised data experience when accessing the OS National Geographic Database (NGD), with the ability to create customised data selections and pick and choose data as and when they need it from a simplified data structure.
Geovation opens Accelerator Programme to property and Geotech start-ups07/02/2023 14:25:00
Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) open innovation network hub, has once again opened their doors to applicants for their award-winning Accelerator Programme.
A MUDDI path towards a clearer underground20/01/2023 09:10:00
How Ordnance Survey expertise in data models is influencing major projects in the UK, and why it could be replicated around the world.
OS Maps named Walkers’ App of the Year sixth time in a row04/01/2023 09:05:00
Ordnance Survey’s OS Maps App claimed the prestigious industry title at The Great Outdoors Readers Awards 2022.
Brits rely on gifts they can use again and again this Christmas13/12/2022 10:15:00
62% of Brits want a Christmas gift that they can use multiple times, and OS thinks paper and digital maps offer the perfect present to do that and get outside.
Ordnance Survey nominated for prestigious The Great Outdoors Awards 202229/11/2022 13:15:00
Ordnance Survey’s (OS) OS Maps have been nominated for Walkers’ app of the year at the prestigious The Great Outdoors Awards 2022.
OS announces coalition agreement for Supply Chain Data Partnership15/11/2022 15:15:15
OS is reinforcing its ongoing commitment to delivering a sustainable future by announcing the Supply Chain Data Partnership to coincide with the COP27 summit, taking place in Sharm El Sheikh this November.
Ordnance Survey announces involvement in sustainability research initiative SEEDS08/11/2022 15:15:15
Ordnance Survey join CGI’s Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Science (SEEDS) research programme alongside four additional organisations - CBI, University of Lincoln, Planet Labs PBC and ARC South Africa.