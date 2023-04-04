Ordnance Survey add scents of Britain to personalised maps

The exciting new feature will evoke memories of the great outdoors.

Ordnance Survey (OS) announces an exciting new feature for OS Explorer and OS Landranger personalised maps. Customers will be able to add scents of Britain to custom made paper maps that evoke memories of the great outdoors.

OS is known for their iconic set of over 600 OS Explorer and Landranger paper maps which are the most detailed maps to cover the entirety of Great Britain. The range of products also extends to personalised maps which allow you to create your own centre point, and add your own title and image on the front cover.

The new feature will allow customers to add different scents of Britain to their custom made paper maps which will include freshly cut grass, salty sea air, oak trees, lavender fields, a muddy dog after a long walk, and freshly manured fields for those city dwellers who might crave the countryside.

The new OS Explorer scented map

OS will also be investing in new digital scent technology so that OS Surveyors’ GPS equipment will be kitted out with the latest technology to capture memories in the form of smell that can be recorded, stored, and added as new scents to the paper maps in future.

Click here for the full press release