Ordnance Survey announce new charity partnership with Mental Health UK

Ordnance Survey (OS) have announced a new corporate charity partnership with Mental Health UK.

OS employees, who have raised over £160,000 for previous charity partners in the last eight years alone, voted to support Mental Health UK and their programmes that enable and empower people to understand and manage their mental health.

There are approximately 7.5 million individuals in the UK living with a diagnosed mental health condition and it is estimated that one in four people experienced a mental health problem every year pre-pandemic.

Mental Health UK are the only mental health charity to work UK-wide and their programmes facilitate people understanding mental health, financial problems, resilience in young people, loneliness and isolation and help people navigate through the primary care healthcare system.

OS employees Freya Cooper, Amy Wright and Katherine Featherstone complete Walk the Test Way for charity.

The two-year charity partnership will see OS and Mental Health UK create an inclusive calendar of events, from volunteering opportunities to fundraising challenges, that all OS employees can get involved in to raise money and awareness.

Aside from fundraising, OS will provide geospatial data and expertise to equip Mental Health UK with the tools and know-how required to achieve their goal of connecting physical activity to improving mental health, as well as highlighting the numerous benefits that getting outside can bring.

We are delighted to have found a charity partner in Mental Health UK who share our vision of showing the world how to get to a better place through helping people and communities connect with other people and be more physically active to improve our health. At OS we are also passionate about the outdoors and the enormous physical and mental health benefits it can bring. We want to help people re-engage with the outdoors and demonstrate that it is enjoyable, accessible, and safe for all ages and abilities. We are proud to be sharing our authoritative data with Mental Health UK to better enable them to support people affected by mental health and help them get outside.

Hazel Hendley, Ordnance Survey HR Director

As mental health experts we know that getting outdoors, taking in your surroundings and connecting with others are all central to improving and maintaining good mental health. This is why we are so thrilled to be partnering with OS. By working together over the next two years, Mental Health UK and OS will be able to positively impact the lives of people across the UK. Together we’ll help people to develop positive habits that can improve both physical and mental wellbeing. At Mental Health UK, we won't stop until everyone has the tools they need to live their best possible lives. We’re so glad OS are joining us on this journey.

Caroline Crowther, Director of Fundraising at Mental Health UK

