Ordnance Survey announces biggest digital transformation in over a decade

Ordnance Survey (OS), has announced its most significant digital transformation milestone in over a decade, providing faster and easier access to location data for customers across the public and private sectors.

OS is a data services and solutions company that has been providing accurate location data and insights for governments, businesses, and consumers for more than 230 years. This huge investment will enable faster and easier access to Britain’s most authoritative location data, providing customers with enhanced access via the OS Data Hub, driving efficiencies and enabling accurate location data to be at centre of core decision making, products, and services.

The digital transformation will offer customers a personalised data experience when accessing the OS National Geographic Database (NGD) which contains over half a billion geographical features and is kept up-to-date with 20,000 daily changes. With the ability to create customised data selections, customers will be able to more easily pick and choose data as and when they need it from a simplified data structure, with the potential to speed up processes from a week to a matter of minutes and hours.