Ordnance Survey announces involvement in sustainability research initiative SEEDS

Ordnance Survey join CGI’s Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Science (SEEDS) research programme alongside four additional organisations - CBI, University of Lincoln, Planet Labs PBC and ARC South Africa.

The SEEDS initiative works in partnership with the United Nations and local academia, bringing together organisations and experts to develop ground-breaking products and solutions, providing benefits to governments, businesses and individuals. Since its launch in June 2022, CGI welcomes the CBI, Ordnance Survey, Planet Labs PBC, University of Lincoln and ARC South Africa to SEEDS, in order to accelerate efforts to address climate change and strengthen research for the environment and communities.

CGI will host a SEEDS panel discussion live and in the Metaverse at COP27, with plans to showcase some of the project areas the organisations have developed, including a water project with Ordnance Survey, an agriculture project in South Africa and an initiative aimed at reducing energy consumption in data centres that demonstrates energy models, workload characterisation and artificial intelligence.

Donna Lyndsay, Strategic Market Lead at Ordnance Survey added:

“We are thrilled to be joining SEEDS as Ordnance Survey recognises the urgent need for collaborative action to support data solutions for our planet and society as we face climate change. Starting with understanding the role space can take in the identification of poor water quality, we aim to turn up the dial in supporting data fusion use cases to encourage behaviour change and drive the rapid uptake of new data services from the wider ecosystem.”

Mattie Yeta, Chief Sustainability Officer at CGI in the UK yesterday said:

“We are very excited to welcome new SEEDS members. We’ve already progressed our water project in partnership with Ordnance Survey and a data centre project with Leicester University. We are delighted to share the process and findings as part of COP27 as well as the role technology plays in climate action, including adaptation, resilience and human wellbeing.”

The challenges organisations face today regarding sustainability are very testing and require innovative, well thought out solutions. SEEDS provides a platform for efficient knowledge exchange between all stakeholders and the development of fit-for-purpose and sustainable solutions.

Andrew Zolli, Chief Impact Officer at Planet Labs PBC yesterday said:

“Joining hands with partners who are equally vested in tackling environmental issues is requisite to accelerating action. Planet’s satellite monitoring provides a high resolution, continuous look to support the SEEDS project.”

Dr Petronella Chaminuka, Head of the Economic Analysis Unit at ARC yesterday said: