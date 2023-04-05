Ordnance Survey - English
Ordnance Survey appoints Leanne Upson as new Director for Customer and Marketing
Leanne will oversee the organisations brand development, integrated marketing, customer experience, content and communications
Leanne is an accomplished marketing leader and brings more than two decades of strategic and creative marketing expertise from a range of brands. Leanne has extensive experience in senior leadership roles as Deputy Director of Brand and Marketing for NHS Test and Trace, and as Chief Marketing Officer for digital identity company Yoti, technology services venture group Cohaesus and digital events provider GDS Group. Before this, Leanne worked as Senior Marketing Manager for EE and National Partnerships Marketing Manager at Royal London financial services.
More recently Leanne became a founding UK member of executive network Chief, an organisation helping support women in senior management roles working to improve diversity and inclusivity in business.
Leanne’s enthusiasm and passion has been recognised during her marketing career with awards including the CMO Club Rising Star and inclusion in the Institute for Real Growth’s IRG100 leadership programme.
Leanne Upson, the new Director of Customer and Marketing at Ordnance Survey
With over 20 years’ experience, Leanne’s track record has demonstrated she is a passionate leader of teams and people. She has a strategic mindset and a leadership style deep rooted in collaboration, creativity and accountability. Leanne has expertise in driving brand growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences in many different areas, including tech, consumer, B2B and government sectors. We are delighted to welcome Leanne to OS. She joins the company at an exciting time as we have just launched our new brand campaign and are focused on how we can strengthen the support we provide to customers and partners to innovate and deliver vital services to the nation.
Stephen Lake, Chair and Interim CEO of Ordnance Survey
I am thrilled to join OS at what is an exciting period for the company and the wider geospatial industry. OS is a household brand across the country but is often very misunderstood. I am looking forward to working with the teams to change the brand perception and continue to support customers in benefiting from OS data, services and expertise.
Leanne Upson, Director of Customer and Marketing at Ordnance Survey
