Ordnance Survey appoints Leanne Upson as new Director for Customer and Marketing

Leanne is an accomplished marketing leader and brings more than two decades of strategic and creative marketing expertise from a range of brands. Leanne has extensive experience in senior leadership roles as Deputy Director of Brand and Marketing for NHS Test and Trace, and as Chief Marketing Officer for digital identity company Yoti, technology services venture group Cohaesus and digital events provider GDS Group. Before this, Leanne worked as Senior Marketing Manager for EE and National Partnerships Marketing Manager at Royal London financial services.

More recently Leanne became a founding UK member of executive network Chief, an organisation helping support women in senior management roles working to improve diversity and inclusivity in business.

Leanne’s enthusiasm and passion has been recognised during her marketing career with awards including the CMO Club Rising Star and inclusion in the Institute for Real Growth’s IRG100 leadership programme.