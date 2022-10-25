Ordnance Survey - English
|Printable version
Ordnance Survey invites national charities to apply for a two-year charity partnership
Ordnance Survey (OS) is seeking a new national corporate charity partner for the next two years.
The 231-year-old national mapping service’s next charity partnership will focus on supporting positive mental wellbeing – whether through connecting communities, getting people outside safely, or caring for the environment.
OS has a long history of supporting noble causes and in the last eight years a total amount of £162,000 has been raised for five different corporate charity partners. Employees have raised money by supporting runners in marathons including the London Marathon and the Great South Run, they have held football tournaments, bake sales, raffles, quizzes and even jumped out of planes.
Furthermore, OS offers charity partners training and development opportunities, enhanced volunteering opportunities and even access to the most authoritative geospatial data in the country to help them with their own strategic goals.
Hazel Hendley, OS HR Director, said:
“Our corporate charity partnerships are really important to us, and our chosen partner will benefit significantly from an exceptional level of fundraising and wider support from our pro-active colleagues, our expertise and geospatial data.
“OS is committed to showing the world how to get to a better place. We believe a better place is when location helps people, communities and businesses become sustainable, healthier and connected. We are looking for a charity partner who can support our purpose to create these better places.”
As OS has mapped every inch of the country for over two centuries, a charity with a national footprint is desired so that OS employees have opportunities to volunteer whether they live in Hampshire, the site of OS’s headquarters, or are part of their remote team spanning from Cornwall to Scotland.
To be considered, charities must:
- Focus on positive mental wellbeing
- Be registered in the UK and be independently audited
- Be independent of state, political party and religion
- Support communities across the UK, supporting those who need it most
- Be able to provide at least one activity that OS employees can take part in to provide fundraising for the charity.
Charities should also be able to demonstrate:
- How they can support everyone benefit from connecting with their communities, the outside and each other
- How they support communities get outside more and enjoy themselves safely
- Their sustainability policy and what their targets are for the next five years.
The application window opens on Wednesday 9 November 2022 and closes on Friday 2 December 2022 at 16:00.
Shortlisted charities will be invited to share an online presentation, with OS employees voting for the selected charity partner. The winner will be announced in March 2023. For more information or to apply visit os.uk/charity-partner.
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/newsroom/ordnance-survey-invites-national-charities-to-apply-for-a-two-year-charity-partnership
Latest News from
Ordnance Survey - English
Dubai Municipality signs contracts with OS to develop and govern the construction system for the happiest city in the world14/10/2022 13:15:00
Dubai Municipality has signed two contracts with Ordnance Survey to harness geospatial data and expertise, accelerate innovation and help develop fundamental services for citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai.
Indispensable app for walkers to navigate Northern Ireland launched02/08/2022 12:20:00
Northern Irish walkers can plot and follow routes digitally around the nation’s loughs, hills and valleys using the most detailed topographic mapping for the first time on the OS Maps app.
Halifax pupil wins Ordnance Survey national Moon Map symbol competition27/07/2022 10:05:00
A year 10 pupil from Trinity Academy in Halifax has won our national Moon Map symbol competition.
OS research shows sustainability projects drive better opportunities for software developers13/07/2022 14:20:00
UK efforts to reduce transport emissions has driven up demand for developers who can support the roll out of electric vehicles (EVs) and other forms of sustainable transport.
Have we all lost our sense of direction?12/07/2022 12:20:00
With National Map Reading Week taking place from Monday July 11, latest survey results from OS reveal just how cautious British adults are about getting lost and exploring off the beaten track.
From Government to start-ups, the OS Data Hub delivers value to thousands of new customers08/07/2022 10:15:00
The OS Data Hub emerged from April 2020’s Geospatial Commissions Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA). It was developed with the aim of delivering a positive impact to all areas of government; as well as supporting businesses, developers, and new, emerging markets/users.
OS launches new virtual national work experience programme for year 10 students05/07/2022 16:05:00
OS has launched its inaugural geospatial virtual work experience programme that will be accessed by year 10 students across the country.
Ordnance Survey supports the British Heart Foundation’s national database of defibrillators04/07/2022 13:15:00
Ordnance Survey (OS) has supported the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in ensuring that the national database of defibrillators used by the UK’s ambulance services has access to complete and accurate address data including unique property reference numbers (UPRN) and additional attributes to identify a property and locate it on a map with precision.