Ordnance Survey invites national charities to apply for a two-year charity partnership

Ordnance Survey (OS) is seeking a new national corporate charity partner for the next two years.

The 231-year-old national mapping service’s next charity partnership will focus on supporting positive mental wellbeing – whether through connecting communities, getting people outside safely, or caring for the environment.

OS has a long history of supporting noble causes and in the last eight years a total amount of £162,000 has been raised for five different corporate charity partners. Employees have raised money by supporting runners in marathons including the London Marathon and the Great South Run, they have held football tournaments, bake sales, raffles, quizzes and even jumped out of planes.

Furthermore, OS offers charity partners training and development opportunities, enhanced volunteering opportunities and even access to the most authoritative geospatial data in the country to help them with their own strategic goals.

Hazel Hendley, OS HR Director, said:

“Our corporate charity partnerships are really important to us, and our chosen partner will benefit significantly from an exceptional level of fundraising and wider support from our pro-active colleagues, our expertise and geospatial data. “OS is committed to showing the world how to get to a better place. We believe a better place is when location helps people, communities and businesses become sustainable, healthier and connected. We are looking for a charity partner who can support our purpose to create these better places.”

As OS has mapped every inch of the country for over two centuries, a charity with a national footprint is desired so that OS employees have opportunities to volunteer whether they live in Hampshire, the site of OS’s headquarters, or are part of their remote team spanning from Cornwall to Scotland.

To be considered, charities must:

Focus on positive mental wellbeing

Be registered in the UK and be independently audited

Be independent of state, political party and religion

Support communities across the UK, supporting those who need it most

Be able to provide at least one activity that OS employees can take part in to provide fundraising for the charity.

Charities should also be able to demonstrate:

How they can support everyone benefit from connecting with their communities, the outside and each other

How they support communities get outside more and enjoy themselves safely

Their sustainability policy and what their targets are for the next five years.

The application window opens on Wednesday 9 November 2022 and closes on Friday 2 December 2022 at 16:00.

Shortlisted charities will be invited to share an online presentation, with OS employees voting for the selected charity partner. The winner will be announced in March 2023. For more information or to apply visit os.uk/charity-partner.