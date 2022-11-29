Ordnance Survey - English
Ordnance Survey nominated for prestigious The Great Outdoors Awards 2022
Ordnance Survey’s (OS) OS Maps have been nominated for Walkers’ app of the year at the prestigious The Great Outdoors Awards 2022.
The Great Outdoors Awards highlight the very best of outdoor culture in the UK. There are 144 nominations across the 15 awards on offer.
Launched 11 years ago, the awards have established a reputation as the UK’s biggest democratic celebration of the people, places and businesses that make the outdoors better.
In a slight change from previous years, the nominee with the most votes in each category will receive a Winner award, while the nominees with the second and third most votes will both receive a Commended accolade.
Nick Giles, Managing Director of Consumer at OS yesterday said:
“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the prestigious Walkers’ app of the year award and are proud to have won this numerous times in the past.
“OS Maps was launched in 2015 with the aim of inspiring adventures, enabling experiences and helping make memories. We wanted to help people re-engage with the outdoors and demonstrate that it is enjoyable, accessible and safe for all ages and abilities.
“We are continually focussed on driving product improvements with OS Maps and our nomination is a great endorsement of this continued effort. This award is extra special for me and the team at OS because it’s our users and the wider outdoor public who decide the nominations and vote for the winners. There is no greater recognition of our work than that.
“If you’ve enjoyed using OS Maps then please vote for us.”
Carey Davies, The Great Outdoors Editor, yesterday said:
“The shortlists in these 15 categories represent the most inspirational personalities, organisations and businesses in the outdoor world.
“Ultimately, only three in each category can win, but being shortlisted is an achievement in itself, and we encourage our readers to take time to find out about the nominees you may not be familiar with before casting your vote.
“Happy voting!”
Voting is now open and closes on Friday December 9.
To vote, visit The Great Outdoors Reader Awards 2022 – Voting (smartsurvey.co.uk).
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/newsroom/news/os-nominated-great-outdoors-awards
